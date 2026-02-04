After Budget shuts tax-free exits on SGBs, small February window offers last chance
Budget 2026 has removed tax-free redemption for secondary market buyers and shut the premature redemption route after five years, leaving tax exemption only for bonds bought at issue and held till maturity.
The Budget for 2026-27 has removed the tax-free redemption benefit on sovereign gold bonds (SGBs) for secondary market buyers. Starting 1 April 2026, only those investors who bought SGBs at the time of issue and held them till maturity will get tax-free gains, excluding investors who purchased the bonds on stock exchanges even if they hold them till maturity.