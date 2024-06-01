After DA, government hikes gratuity limit for central govt employees by 25%
After increasing the Dearness Allowance (DA) by 4% on March 7, this year, the government has decided to raise the gratuity limit of central govt employees by 25%, effective from January 1, 2024. With this raise, the gratuity limit has increased from ₹20 lakh to ₹25 lakh.