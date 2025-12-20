After Elon Musk, Nikhil Kamath's WTF Podcast to feature this billionaire fund manager - Can you guess?

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath is set to drop a bombshell yet again, days after his WRF Podcast with Tesla CEO Elon Musk went viral. In the second episode of his podcast series “WTF Is Finance”, Nikhil Kamath's guest is none other than legendary hedge fund manager Ray Dalio.

In a post on X on Saturday, Nikhil Kamath dropped a one-minute video teaser of his podcast with Ray Dalio, where they discuss a wide range of topics including crypto, wealth creation, wealth to money ratio and others. The video has already gone viral on social media.

“WTF is Finance, Episode 2 - Ray Dalio. Coming Soon,” the Zerodha co-founder wrote attaching the video, without dropping the date of his much-anticipated podcast.

In the clip, Dalio, the founder of the world's largest hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, discusses cryptocurrencies and then moves on to wealth creation.

“Wealth can easily be created. Wealth goes up and people feel wealthy, but their wealth isn't worth anything if you don't sell it, convert it into money to spend. We have right now a very high ratio of wealth to money,” he is heard saying.

He also lists two important ways to invest.

“There are two important ways to invest. The first is what is my portfolio? Most investors should have between 5 and 15% of their portfolio in…,” the clip ends, in an attempt to tease viewers.

How did the internet react? Netizens were pumped up to see Ray Dalio on Nikhil Kamath's WTF podcast, visibly excited about the soon-to-be-aired episode.

One follower commented, "For folks who don't know, Ray Dalio's the billionaire genius behind Bridgewater Associates, the world's largest hedge fund, and his book "Principles" is a game-changer on life and investing. So pumped for this episode what wisdom bombs did he drop, Nikhil?"

“First Elon Musk and now Raymond Thomas Dalio.. You're shipping like a 🚀,” another added.

“The Uber chief followed by Elon Musk followed by Ray Dalio. This is truly a global podcast now. Great stuff, Nikhil,” a third user said.

Another person commented, “Ray Dalio on Indian Podcast!! you’re reaching out to people, others have never thought about!”

Who is Ray Dalio? Ray Dalio is the founder of Bridgewater Associates, the world's largest hedge fund. A financial genius, Dalio started his company from a two-bedroom apartment in New York City in 1975 and is credited with its meteoric rise.

Bridgewater Associates, which manages about $92 billion in funds now, is known for its unique “principle-based” approach of investing.