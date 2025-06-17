After latest rate cut, SBI offers these interest rates on fixed deposits & savings account

State Bank of India has revised its interest rates on fixed deposit (FD) and savings account

MintGenie Team
Published17 Jun 2025, 03:14 PM IST
SBI has cut its FD interest rate by 20 basis points
SBI has cut its FD interest rate by 20 basis points

SBI rate cut: After the latest RBI rate cut on June 6 after which the benchmark interest rate was slashed by 50 basis points to 5.5 percent, most banks revised their interest rates on loans as well as on fixed deposits (FDs). 

The banks which have already cut their interest rates include HDFC Bank, Bank of Baroda, Kotak Mahindra and Union Bank of India. Following this, the country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) also revised its interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) as well as savings bank accounts starting June 15.

Also Read | How the RBI rate cut will affect personal loan interest rates

Latest revision

After the latest interest rate revision, SBI offers 2.5 percent interest on savings accounts. On fixed deposits (FD), SBI now offers 6.25 percent when the tenure is between 1 to 2 years against 6.5 percent earlier. On tenure between 2-3 years, the bank now offers 6.45 percent against 6.70 percent.

On tenure between 3-5 years, the bank now offers 6.30 percent against 6.55 percent earlier. And when the tenure is between 5-10 years, the bank now offers 6.05 percent against 6.30 percent earlier.

Also Read | With FD rates on a downswing, is this the right time to switch to small savings

Specific tenor

The interest rate of the specific tenor scheme of ‘Amrit Vrishti’(444 days) has also been revised from 6.85 per cent to 6.60 per cent with effect from June 15, 2025.

As far as short tenure (7-45 days) is concerned, the bank - with effect from June 15 - will offer 3.05 percent instead of 3.30 percent earlier.

Tenor General citizens(%)Senior citizens (%)
7-45 days   3.05 3.55
46-179 days5.05 5.55
180-210 days5.80 6.30
211 to 1 year6.05 6.55
1-2 years6.256.75
2-3 years6.45 6.95
3-5 years6.30 6.80
5-10 years6.057.05*

(Source: sbi.co.in)

On tenure between 46 to 179 days, the bank now offers 5.05 per cent instead of 5.30 percent.

The new rates on tenure between 180 to 210 days will be 5.80 percent instead of 6.05. And when the tenure is between 211 days to less than one year, the interest is 6.05 percent instead of 6.30 percent. Senior citizens are entitled to receive an extra 50 basis points.

For all personal finance updates, visit here

 

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceAfter latest rate cut, SBI offers these interest rates on fixed deposits & savings account
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.