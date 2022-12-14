A day after the country's top lender State Bank of India (SBI) hiked the interest rate of fixed deposits, HDFC Bank. the leading private sector lender, too announced an hiked interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. As per the official website of the bank, the new rates are effective from today, 14 December 2022. After today's hike, general customers can get an interest rate of 7% on deposits maturing in 15 months to less than 18 months, 18 months to less than 21 months, 21 months to less than 10 years.

HDFC Bank latest FD rates for general public effective 14 December 2022

7 - 14 days 3.00%

15 - 29 days 3.00%

30 - 45 days 3.50%

46 - 60 days 4.50%

61 - 89 days 4.50%

90 days < = 6 months 4.50%

6 mnths 1 days <= 9 mnths 5.75%

9 mnths 1 day to < 1 year 6.00%

1 year to < 15 months 6.50%

15 months to < 18 months 7.00%

18 months to < 21 months 7.00%

21 months - 2 years 7.00%

2 years 1 day - 3 years 7.00%

3 year 1 day to - 5 years 7.00%

5 year 1 day - 10 years 7.00%

HDFC Bank latest FD rates for senior citizens effective 14 December 2022

Senior citizens can receive 50 bps additional interest than the standard rate on deposits that mature within 7 days to 5 years from HDFC Bank. After todays hike, senior citizens will get an interest rate ranging from 3.5 to 7.75%* on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years.

HDFC Bank offers a special fixed deposit named "Senior Citizen Care FD" that comes with a tenure of 5 years 1 day to 10 years. Senior Citizens will receive an additional premium of 0.25% over and above the existing premium of 0.50%. However, the HDFC Bank's Senior Citizen Care FD is valid till March 31, 2023

7 - 14 days 3.50%

15 - 29 days 3.50%

30 - 45 days 4.00%

46 - 60 days 5.00%

61 - 89 days 5.00%

90 days < = 6 months 5.00%

6 mnths 1 days <= 9 mnths 6.25%

9 mnths 1 day to < 1 year 6.50%

1 year to < 15 months 7.00%

15 months to < 18 months 7.50%

18 months to < 21 months 7.00%

21 months - 2 years 7.50%

2 years 1 day - 3 years 7.50%

3 year 1 day to - 5 years 7.50%

5 year 1 day - 10 years 7.75%*

On Wednesday the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised the key interest rate by 35 basis points (bps) to 6.25%, as widely expected, in its fifth straight increase.