After SBI, HDFC Bank now hikes fixed deposit rates. Check latest FD rates here

A day after the country's top lender State Bank of India (SBI) hiked the interest rate of fixed deposits, HDFC Bank. the leading private sector lender, too announced an hiked interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. As per the official website of the bank, the new rates are effective from today, 14 December 2022. After today's hike, general customers can get an interest rate of 7% on deposits maturing in 15 months to less than 18 months, 18 months to less than 21 months, 21 months to less than 10 years.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}