After State Bank of India (SBI), the private sector bank, ICICI Bank is the latest to join the bandwagon of hiking fixed deposit interest rates. ICICI's new FD rates have come into effect from Thursday onward. Senior citizens are set to benefit the most from the rate hike.

From June 16 onward, ICICI FD rates below ₹2 crore is 2.75% each for the general category on tenures of 7 days to 14 days and 15 days to 29 days. The rate is 3.25% each for senior citizens on the same tenures.

An interest rate of 3.25% is offered on tenures starting 30 days to 90 days to the general category, while senior citizens will earn a 3.75% interest rate for the same maturity period.

The interest rate has shot up to 3.75% for public on FDs maturing from 91 days to 184 days, while the rate is 4.25% for senior citizens.

ICICI offers an interest rate of 4.60% to general and 5.10% to senior citizens on FDs maturing from 185 days to less than 1 year.

Meanwhile, the interest rate is 5.30% for general and 5.80% for elderlies on FDs maturing 1 year to 2 years.

Furthermore, the interest rate is 5.50% for general and 6% for senior citizens on the tenure of 2 years 1 day to 3 years, while a 5.70% rate each is offered to general and 6.20% each to senior citizens on a maturity period of 3 years 1 day to 5 years and 5 Years (80C FD).

The highest FD rate is 5.75% for the general category and 6.50% for senior citizens that is offered on 5 years 1 day to 10 years tenure.