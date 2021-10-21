After the country's top lender State Bank of India (SBI), IndusInd Bank has launched EMI (Equated Monthly Instalments) facility on debit cards. This will help its customers to convert their high-value transactions into easy instalments.

We are delighted to launch an EMI facility for our debit cardholders that will enable them to purchase products of their choice from a wide array of categories, and also give them the flexibility of making payments in easy instalments over a period of time. With the festive period having dawned upon us, we are confident that such exciting propositions will add to the customer’s celebration, and propel their purchase decisions," Charu Mathur, Chief Digital Officer & Head-Business Strategy, IndusInd Bank, said.

IndusInd Bank EMI facility on debit cards

Debit cardholders of IndusInd Bank can avail this facility of buying products and then choose an EMI option with tenures from 3, 6, 9, 12, 18 and 24 months.

Here is how IndusInd Bank customers can check their eligibility

Customers can even check their eligibility through SMS by typing MYOFR and sending it to 5676757.

How to convert your purchase via SBI debit card into EMI

SBI offers an EMI facility for its customers using SBI debit cards in order to purchase consumer durables from merchant stores by swiping their cards at POS. Customers can avail of debit card EMI and online EMI using the following steps:

Swipe SBI Debit Card on POS Machine at the merchant store.

Select - Brand EMI - Bank EMI

Enter - Amount - Repayment tenor

Enter PIN and press OK after the POS machine has checked the eligibility

The loan amount is booked after the successful transaction

Charge slip containing Terms & Conditions of Loan is printed and the customer has to sign on the same

