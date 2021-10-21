After SBI, this bank gives EMI facility on debit card purchase1 min read . Updated: 21 Oct 2021, 08:09 AM IST
EMI facility on debit card purchase: This will help its customers to convert their high-value transactions into easy instalments
After the country's top lender State Bank of India (SBI), IndusInd Bank has launched EMI (Equated Monthly Instalments) facility on debit cards. This will help its customers to convert their high-value transactions into easy instalments.
We are delighted to launch an EMI facility for our debit cardholders that will enable them to purchase products of their choice from a wide array of categories, and also give them the flexibility of making payments in easy instalments over a period of time. With the festive period having dawned upon us, we are confident that such exciting propositions will add to the customer’s celebration, and propel their purchase decisions," Charu Mathur, Chief Digital Officer & Head-Business Strategy, IndusInd Bank, said.
IndusInd Bank EMI facility on debit cards
Debit cardholders of IndusInd Bank can avail this facility of buying products and then choose an EMI option with tenures from 3, 6, 9, 12, 18 and 24 months.
Here is how IndusInd Bank customers can check their eligibility
Customers can even check their eligibility through SMS by typing MYOFR and sending it to 5676757.
How to convert your purchase via SBI debit card into EMI
SBI offers an EMI facility for its customers using SBI debit cards in order to purchase consumer durables from merchant stores by swiping their cards at POS. Customers can avail of debit card EMI and online EMI using the following steps:
