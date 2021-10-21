Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Money >Personal Finance >After SBI, this bank gives EMI facility on debit card purchase

After SBI, this bank gives EMI facility on debit card purchase

Premium
SBI offers an EMI facility for its customers using SBI debit cards in order to purchase consumer durables from merchant stores by swiping their cards at POS.
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Livemint

EMI facility on debit card purchase: This will help its customers to convert their high-value transactions into easy instalments

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

After the country's top lender State Bank of India (SBI), IndusInd Bank has launched EMI (Equated Monthly Instalments) facility on debit cards. This will help its customers to convert their high-value transactions into easy instalments.

After the country's top lender State Bank of India (SBI), IndusInd Bank has launched EMI (Equated Monthly Instalments) facility on debit cards. This will help its customers to convert their high-value transactions into easy instalments.

We are delighted to launch an EMI facility for our debit cardholders that will enable them to purchase products of their choice from a wide array of categories, and also give them the flexibility of making payments in easy instalments over a period of time. With the festive period having dawned upon us, we are confident that such exciting propositions will add to the customer’s celebration, and propel their purchase decisions," Charu Mathur, Chief Digital Officer & Head-Business Strategy, IndusInd Bank, said.

We are delighted to launch an EMI facility for our debit cardholders that will enable them to purchase products of their choice from a wide array of categories, and also give them the flexibility of making payments in easy instalments over a period of time. With the festive period having dawned upon us, we are confident that such exciting propositions will add to the customer’s celebration, and propel their purchase decisions," Charu Mathur, Chief Digital Officer & Head-Business Strategy, IndusInd Bank, said.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

IndusInd Bank EMI facility on debit cards

Debit cardholders of IndusInd Bank can avail this facility of buying products and then choose an EMI option with tenures from 3, 6, 9, 12, 18 and 24 months.

Here is how IndusInd Bank customers can check their eligibility

Customers can even check their eligibility through SMS by typing MYOFR and sending it to 5676757.

How to convert your purchase via SBI debit card into EMI

SBI offers an EMI facility for its customers using SBI debit cards in order to purchase consumer durables from merchant stores by swiping their cards at POS. Customers can avail of debit card EMI and online EMI using the following steps:

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Budgeting apps to help manage your finances better

Premium

3 things to do to avoid overspending during festival se ...

Premium

Aditya Birla Sun Life MF launches Nifty IT ETF; all you ...

Premium

EPFO: Top 5 features of EDLI scheme that PF account hol ...

  •  Swipe SBI Debit Card on POS Machine at the merchant store.
  • Select - Brand EMI - Bank EMI
  • Enter - Amount - Repayment tenor
  • Enter PIN and press OK after the POS machine has checked the eligibility
  • The loan amount is booked after the successful transaction
  • Charge slip containing Terms & Conditions of Loan is printed and the customer has to sign on the same

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!