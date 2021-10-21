After SBI, this bank gives EMI facility on debit card purchase

We are delighted to launch an EMI facility for our debit cardholders that will enable them to purchase products of their choice from a wide array of categories, and also give them the flexibility of making payments in easy instalments over a period of time. With the festive period having dawned upon us, we are confident that such exciting propositions will add to the customer’s celebration, and propel their purchase decisions," Charu Mathur, Chief Digital Officer & Head-Business Strategy, IndusInd Bank, said.