After switching jobs due to covid blues, a CA rethinks money rules

As the second covid wave makes its way through India, Mint speaks to people across the country on how they are saving, spending and coping financially with the pandemic. This 34-year-old Delhi resident, with a family of four, saw salary cuts and delays at his startup last year after covid stuck. With the future looking uncertain, he decided to switch from his chartered accountant job earlier this year. While his new job at a multinational company has come with its own set of issues such as higher workload, he is not complaining, as he is sure of the paycheque at the end of the month.