After the Budget, updating ITR may cost you more than a reassessment
Shipra Singh , Sashind Ningthoukhongjam 7 min read 24 Feb 2025, 12:28 PM IST
SummaryBudget 2025’s ITR update window looks like a win for taxpayers—until you realise that cost of voluntary compliance by filing an updated return in the third or fourth year is much higher than getting a reassessment notice from the tax department.
The 2025 Budget has extended the window for filing updated income tax returns (ITRs) from two years to four.
