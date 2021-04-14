After the recent market crash, what should you do with your portfolio?

Second, we hear a lot about not trying to time the market and staying invested for the long term. However, the ‘long term’ is different for each person. When keeping a specific financial goal in mind, it is important to have an idea of both the money value and the time horizon of the goal. If an investor has a financial goal that is due in the next few years, then it would be important to look at how much closer the high returns of the past year have brought them to his/her targeted corpus.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}