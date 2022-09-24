After years of low mortgage rates, home sellers are scarce

After years of low mortgage rates, home sellers are scarce5 min read . Updated: 24 Sep 2022, 09:10 AM IST
Homeowners wearing the ‘golden handcuffs’ of low mortgage costs are reluctant to sell their homes now that rates are much higher
Homeowners wearing the ‘golden handcuffs’ of low mortgage costs are reluctant to sell their homes now that rates are much higher
Homeowners with low mortgage rates are balking at the prospect of selling their homes to borrow at much higher rates for their next homes, a development that could limit the supply of houses for sale for years to come.