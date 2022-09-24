After years of low mortgage rates, home sellers are scarce

Alyssa and Brandon McDuffie reached out to a real-estate agent this summer to explore selling their Raleigh, N.C., house, which they bought in 2018. The agent said they could probably sell for at least $200,000 more than the $312,000 they paid. The couple decided to hold off until at least next year because home prices are high and they are reluctant to give up their 3.375% mortgage rate.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}