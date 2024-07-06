The Ageas Federal Life Insurance Golden Years Pension Plan links its returns to the performance of an investment fund in the market. It serves as an early investment accelerator, encouraging individuals aged 18-35 to plan by offering the potential for higher returns.

Ageas Federal Life Insurance recently introduced its latest product: Ageas Federal Life Insurance Golden Years Pension Plan featuring the Bluechip Pension Fund. This plan provides a complete solution to safeguard policyholders’ financial futures, ensuring that their retirement years are not only secure but enjoyable as well. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Firstly, it operates as a Unit Linked Individual Pension Plan (ULIP), where returns depend on the performance of the designated investment fund (specifically, the Bluechip Pension Fund). Additionally, it is structured as a non-participating plan, meaning policyholders do not participate in the insurer’s profits but are also shielded from losses exceeding their invested amount.

The plan introduces two unique features: the Early Investment Booster, offering extra allocations to promote early retirement planning for individuals aged 18-35, and the Golden Waiver of Premium, facilitating continued retirement savings for beneficiaries after the policyholder’s death. It allows entry ages ranging from 18 to 70 years for the Classic Option and up to 60 years for the Golden Waiver of Premium Option.

Khushali Girish, Deputy Vice President & Head of Products, Ageas Federal Life Insurance, stated, “We are thrilled to introduce the Golden Years Pension Plan, a product meticulously crafted to cater to the unique retirement needs of our Indian customers. This plan embodies innovation and a futuristic outlook with features like the Early Investment Booster, which aims to encourage young individuals aged 18-35 to start their retirement planning early by providing additional units. The Golden Waiver of Premium option ensures future premiums are waived, thereby safeguarding the retirement plans of the policyholder’s loved ones in case of an unfortunate event. We believe this plan will set a new benchmark in retirement planning and provide peace of mind to countless families across the country."

The Bluechip Pension Fund focuses on listed equities, aiming to achieve robust returns through investments in established and emerging bluechip stocks with strong performance histories. By diversifying risk across various sectors, the Fund provides a reliable option for securing a prosperous retirement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Ageas Federal Life Insurance Golden Years Pension Plan includes a Guaranteed Loyalty Booster that increases annually with timely premium payments and an active policy status. Additionally, premium allocation charges are refunded, further enhancing the plan’s value. In the event of the policyholder’s death, beneficiaries receive 105% of the total premiums paid, and future premiums are waived under the Golden Waiver of Premium Option.

Introducing the Bluechip Pension Fund, set to launch with a limited-time offer featuring a flat net asset value (NAV) of ₹10 per unit. This fund will invest in equities, reverse repos, treasury bills, and mutual funds, among other assets. Guided by market insights, it aims to achieve stable returns through active management, diversification, and a balanced approach to growth and value investing.

With this initiative, Ageas Federal Life Insurance aims to provide robust financial solutions for a secure and enjoyable retirement. These plans are designed to redefine retirement as a period of freedom and enjoyment, empowering policyholders to embrace every moment of their golden years with confidence and ensuring a brighter and more secure future. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

