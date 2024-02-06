Ageas Federal Life Insurance launches multicap fund in ULIP portfolio; details here

Ageas Federal Life Insurance (AFLI) has introduced multicap fund within its Unit Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP) portfolio. This open-ended fund aims to generate returns through strategic investments in a diverse range of listed companies across different market capitalisations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We are excited to present a new addition to our ULIP portfolio, targeting capital appreciation returns via diversified investments across various market caps. Our commitment to providing innovative and value-driven solutions is reinforced with the introduction of the Multicap Fund. This strategic addition to our ULIP portfolio aims to deliver attractive returns for our customers while ensuring diversification and risk management," said Vighnesh Shahane, MD & CEO, Ageas Federal Life Insurance.

"The launch of the Multicap Fund underscores Ageas Federal Life Insurance's continuous efforts to enhance its product offerings and meet the evolving financial needs of its customers," Shahane added.

Effective from February 5, 2024, the multicap fund will be integrated into the following products:

• Platinum Wealth Builder

• Smart Growth Plan

Investing in ULIPs combines the advantages of life insurance and investment. This entails securing life coverage for your loved ones in the event of your unfortunate passing, along with the potential to enhance your wealth through market-linked investments.

The advantages of putting your money into these ULIPs are:

Dual advantage : Obtain both life insurance protection and investment opportunities within a single plan.

: Obtain both life insurance protection and investment opportunities within a single plan. Investment versatility : Select from a range of equity, debt, or balanced funds tailored to your risk tolerance and objectives.

: Select from a range of equity, debt, or balanced funds tailored to your risk tolerance and objectives. Market-linked returns : Potential for increased returns compared to conventional insurance plans.

: Potential for increased returns compared to conventional insurance plans. Tax advantages : Premiums paid and maturity proceeds (under specified conditions) qualify for tax benefits.

: Premiums paid and maturity proceeds (under specified conditions) qualify for tax benefits. Goal-oriented planning : Ideal for achieving long-term financial objectives such as retirement, funding a child's education, or purchasing a home.

: Certain ULIPs permit fund switching and partial withdrawals during the lock-in period. Crafted to facilitate capital growth, the multicap fund strategically invests in a selected mix of established blue-chip companies, emerging blue-chip companies, mid-cap companies, and chosen small-cap companies. Prioritising the medium to long term, the fund seeks to mitigate risks by diversifying investments across different sectors, offering customers a well-rounded and potentially lucrative investment approach

