Ageas Federal Life Insurance launches Saral Pension: 3 things you should know

Joint life last survivor annuity with return of 100% of purchase price (ROP) on the death of the last survivor. - Here, the annuity is first paid to for life. After your death, if the spouse is surviving, the spouse continues to receive the same amount of annuity for life till her death. Consequently, on the death of the spouse, the purchase price is then paid to the nominee. However, if the spouse has pre-deceased, then on your death, the purchase price will be paid to the nominee.