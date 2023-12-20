Age-based investment vs goal-based investment: Which works better?
The article highlights goal-based and age-based investing approaches, emphasizing the importance of asset allocation and the relevance of goal-oriented financial planning.
Investing is like planning a holiday – if one is travelling without a destination, what’s the point of just travelling? Similarly, in financial planning, one needs to set a goal, an objective, a direction or an aspiration. Historically, when an investor starts making a financial plan, they usually follow one of the two schools of thought – goal-based investing or age-based investing.