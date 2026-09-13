Agentic AI could become your next credit assistant: What consumers want—and what they still worry about

Indian consumers are increasingly using AI to understand financial products and compare different credit options. But Experian's latest research points to a bigger shift. The move is from AI that assists consumers to agentic AI that can interpret their goals, compare information, coordinate tasks, and take permitted actions on their behalf.

The report, Unlocking Enterprise Intelligence: A Journey of Innovation and Transformation with Agentic AI, was based on a July 2026 study of 480 credit-active, digitally literate Indian consumers conducted with Forrester Consulting.

How are consumers already using AI for financial decisions? AI is becoming an additional layer through which consumers interpret financial information.

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The survey found that 45% of respondents had used general-purpose large language models (LLMs) to understand financial terms such as interest rates, fees, or credit scores.

The report describes this shift as AI making financial information easier to “interpret and compare”, rather than simply making it easier to access.

Could an AI agent search for a better loan on your behalf? The report suggests that consumers see significant value in moving from AI assistance to agentic action.

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As many as 94% of respondents agreed that an AI agent could help them compare more options than they could manually. 92% said an agent could help them save money by finding better rates, while 91% said it could save time by handling research.

Another 90% believed an agent could help them avoid missing important details such as fees or contractual terms.

The report noted that “Competition shifts from winning the search to winning the agent’s consideration.”

For consumers, this could mean that instead of visiting several lenders, they could ask an AI agent to understand their requirements and compare available credit options across providers.

The survey also found that 80% of consumers are willing to switch lenders for better rates, suggesting that easier AI-led comparisons could make it simpler for borrowers to identify and move to better offers.

How much control are consumers willing to give an AI agent? Consumers appear more comfortable with AI comparing products than actually applying for them.

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The report found that 60% of respondents were comfortable with an AI agent applying for a loan or credit card on their behalf. However, only 32% said they would be comfortable giving an AI agent conditional or full autonomy for such an application.

Trust also depends on who provides the AI. 85% said they would feel more comfortable using an LLM provided by or connected to a financial provider they already trust.

What are consumers worried about? Greater autonomy also raises concerns. 72% of respondents were concerned that an AI agent could make decisions using incorrect or outdated information, while an equal 72% worried that it could favour certain brands or providers.

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Meanwhile, 71% were concerned about misuse of personal data and 70% about an agent being manipulated or impersonated by cybercriminals.

This means consumers may be willing to let AI do more of the legwork, but they still want control over consequential financial decisions.

What could the future credit journey look like? The report envisages a shift from a fragmented process—searching, comparing, applying, submitting documents and following up separately—to a more connected journey where an agent carries relevant context and information across these stages.

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For consumers, the key change could be moving from asking “Which loan should I apply for?” to first asking “What can I responsibly afford?”

Agentic AI could then help compare suitable options, identify relevant terms, organise information, and where the consumer has given permission, initiate parts of the application.

Manish Jain, Country Managing Director of Experian in India, said, “India’s retail credit market is already operating at significant scale, with lenders sourcing 51.69 crore loans worth Rs.97.7 lakh crore in FY26. As AI becomes more embedded across this ecosystem, trust, governance, and clear accountability will be critical to scaling its use responsibly. The next phase of adoption will be defined not by how autonomous technology can become, but by how confidently consumers and financial institutions can trust it.”