Aggressive hybrid funds: 5 schemes gave 15%+ SIP returns in 10 years; check here

The top aggressive hybrid funds generated annualised SIP returns of up to 18.57% over the past decade. Here's how the category's best-performing schemes fared across three-, five- and 10-year investment horizons.

Kirti Jha
Updated5 Jul 2026, 04:36 PM IST
ICICI Prudential Retirement Fund - Hybrid Aggressive Plan leads the category with a five-year annualised SIP return of 17.66%.
ICICI Prudential Retirement Fund - Hybrid Aggressive Plan leads the category with a five-year annualised SIP return of 17.66%.

Aggressive hybrid funds are often overlooked by investors chasing returns in pure equity categories such as large-cap, flexi-cap or small-cap funds. Yet the category has quietly built a strong long-term performance record while following a more balanced investment approach.

Unlike diversified equity funds, aggressive hybrid funds invest 65-80% of their portfolio in equities, with the remaining allocation typically invested in debt and money market instruments. The equity portion aims to generate capital appreciation, while the debt allocation helps cushion portfolios during volatile market phases. Since these funds maintain at least 65% equity exposure, they are treated as equity funds for taxation purposes.

The latest SIP return data shows that several aggressive hybrid funds have delivered double-digit annualised SIP returns across three-, five- and 10-year periods.

5 schemes gave 15%+ returns over 10-year period

A 10-year investment horizon captures multiple bull and bear market cycles, making it a useful indicator of a fund's ability to generate sustained returns.

Among aggressive hybrid funds, Quant Aggressive Hybrid Fund tops the list with an annualised SIP return of 18.57%, followed by Bank of India Mid & Small Cap Equity & Debt Fund at 17.88%.

Top aggressive hybrid funds by 10-year SIP returns

Rank

Fund

10-year SIP return (%)

1Quant Aggressive Hybrid Fund18.57
2Bank of India Mid & Small Cap Equity & Debt Fund17.88
3ICICI Prudential Aggressive Hybrid Active FoF16.95
4ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund16.84
5Edelweiss Aggressive Hybrid Fund15.13
6Kotak Aggressive Hybrid Fund14.91
7JM Aggressive Hybrid Fund14.80
8Mirae Asset Aggressive Hybrid Fund13.43
9ICICI Prudential Children's Fund13.42
10HDFC Children's Fund13.28
Source: Value Research. Data as of 4th July 2026.

One notable trend is that even the 10th-ranked scheme generated an annualised SIP return exceeding 13% over a decade. This suggests that several funds in the category have been able to create long-term wealth despite maintaining a meaningful allocation to debt.

Also Read | Which equity mutual funds topped SIP returns? These AMCs dominated the rankings

17 schemes gave 12%+ returns over 5-year period

The rankings change over a five-year period, but several familiar names continue to dominate the leaderboard.

ICICI Prudential Retirement Fund - Hybrid Aggressive Plan leads the category with a five-year annualised SIP return of 17.66%, followed by Bank of India Mid & Small Cap Equity & Debt Fund at 16.56%. Quant Aggressive Hybrid Fund and ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund also remain among the top performers.

Top aggressive hybrid funds by 5-year SIP returns

Rank

Fund

5-year SIP return (%)

1ICICI Prudential Retirement Fund - Hybrid Aggressive Plan17.66
2Bank of India Mid & Small Cap Equity & Debt Fund16.56
3Quant Aggressive Hybrid Fund14.62
4ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund14.53
5ICICI Prudential Aggressive Hybrid Active FoF13.88
6Bandhan Aggressive Hybrid Fund13.83
7Edelweiss Aggressive Hybrid Fund13.58
8Kotak Aggressive Hybrid Fund13.20
9ICICI Prudential Children's Fund13.11
10JM Aggressive Hybrid Fund12.78
Source: Value Research. Data as of 4th July 2026.

What do the recent 3-year rankings show?

Over the past three years, returns have naturally moderated as markets became more volatile. Even so, several aggressive hybrid funds have continued to deliver annualised SIP returns in double digits.

Also Read | Debt mutual funds: Only 4 schemes delivered over 10% SIP returns in 10 years

ICICI Prudential Retirement Fund - Hybrid Aggressive Plan leads the three-year rankings with a SIP return of 14.70%, followed by Quant Aggressive Hybrid Fund and Bank of India Mid & Small Cap Equity & Debt Fund.

Top aggressive hybrid funds by 3-year SIP returns

Rank

Fund

3-year SIP return (%)

1ICICI Prudential Retirement Fund - Hybrid Aggressive Plan14.70
2Quant Aggressive Hybrid Fund13.43
3Bank of India Mid & Small Cap Equity & Debt Fund13.37
4Bandhan Aggressive Hybrid Fund12.51
5Bandhan Aggressive Hybrid Passive FoF11.13
6SBI Equity Hybrid Fund10.91
7Navi Aggressive Hybrid Fund10.71
8Kotak Aggressive Hybrid Fund10.63
9Tata Retirement Savings Fund - Moderate Plan10.27
10HSBC Aggressive Hybrid Fund10.17
Source: Value Research. Data as of 4th July 2026.

While the rankings change across investment horizons, a few schemes continue to feature repeatedly, suggesting that their performance has extended beyond short-term market movements.

The latest performance data shows that aggressive hybrid funds have quietly delivered competitive long-term SIP returns while following a diversified investment strategy. The top-performing scheme generated an annualised 18.57% SIP return over 10 years, while several others consistently remained in double digits across three-, five- and 10-year periods.

Equity FundsMutual FundsPersonal FinanceInvesting
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