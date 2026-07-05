Aggressive hybrid funds: 5 schemes gave 15%+ SIP returns in 10 years; check here

Aggressive hybrid funds are often overlooked by investors chasing returns in pure equity categories such as large-cap, flexi-cap or small-cap funds. Yet the category has quietly built a strong long-term performance record while following a more balanced investment approach.

Unlike diversified equity funds, aggressive hybrid funds invest 65-80% of their portfolio in equities, with the remaining allocation typically invested in debt and money market instruments. The equity portion aims to generate capital appreciation, while the debt allocation helps cushion portfolios during volatile market phases. Since these funds maintain at least 65% equity exposure, they are treated as equity funds for taxation purposes.

The latest SIP return data shows that several aggressive hybrid funds have delivered double-digit annualised SIP returns across three-, five- and 10-year periods.

5 schemes gave 15%+ returns over 10-year period A 10-year investment horizon captures multiple bull and bear market cycles, making it a useful indicator of a fund's ability to generate sustained returns.

Among aggressive hybrid funds, Quant Aggressive Hybrid Fund tops the list with an annualised SIP return of 18.57%, followed by Bank of India Mid & Small Cap Equity & Debt Fund at 17.88%.

Top aggressive hybrid funds by 10-year SIP returns

Rank Fund 10-year SIP return (%) 1 Quant Aggressive Hybrid Fund 18.57 2 Bank of India Mid & Small Cap Equity & Debt Fund 17.88 3 ICICI Prudential Aggressive Hybrid Active FoF 16.95 4 ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund 16.84 5 Edelweiss Aggressive Hybrid Fund 15.13 6 Kotak Aggressive Hybrid Fund 14.91 7 JM Aggressive Hybrid Fund 14.80 8 Mirae Asset Aggressive Hybrid Fund 13.43 9 ICICI Prudential Children's Fund 13.42 10 HDFC Children's Fund 13.28 Source: Value Research. Data as of 4th July 2026.

One notable trend is that even the 10th-ranked scheme generated an annualised SIP return exceeding 13% over a decade. This suggests that several funds in the category have been able to create long-term wealth despite maintaining a meaningful allocation to debt.

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17 schemes gave 12%+ returns over 5-year period The rankings change over a five-year period, but several familiar names continue to dominate the leaderboard.

ICICI Prudential Retirement Fund - Hybrid Aggressive Plan leads the category with a five-year annualised SIP return of 17.66%, followed by Bank of India Mid & Small Cap Equity & Debt Fund at 16.56%. Quant Aggressive Hybrid Fund and ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund also remain among the top performers.

Top aggressive hybrid funds by 5-year SIP returns

Rank Fund 5-year SIP return (%) 1 ICICI Prudential Retirement Fund - Hybrid Aggressive Plan 17.66 2 Bank of India Mid & Small Cap Equity & Debt Fund 16.56 3 Quant Aggressive Hybrid Fund 14.62 4 ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund 14.53 5 ICICI Prudential Aggressive Hybrid Active FoF 13.88 6 Bandhan Aggressive Hybrid Fund 13.83 7 Edelweiss Aggressive Hybrid Fund 13.58 8 Kotak Aggressive Hybrid Fund 13.20 9 ICICI Prudential Children's Fund 13.11 10 JM Aggressive Hybrid Fund 12.78 Source: Value Research. Data as of 4th July 2026.

What do the recent 3-year rankings show? Over the past three years, returns have naturally moderated as markets became more volatile. Even so, several aggressive hybrid funds have continued to deliver annualised SIP returns in double digits.

ICICI Prudential Retirement Fund - Hybrid Aggressive Plan leads the three-year rankings with a SIP return of 14.70%, followed by Quant Aggressive Hybrid Fund and Bank of India Mid & Small Cap Equity & Debt Fund.

Top aggressive hybrid funds by 3-year SIP returns

Rank Fund 3-year SIP return (%) 1 ICICI Prudential Retirement Fund - Hybrid Aggressive Plan 14.70 2 Quant Aggressive Hybrid Fund 13.43 3 Bank of India Mid & Small Cap Equity & Debt Fund 13.37 4 Bandhan Aggressive Hybrid Fund 12.51 5 Bandhan Aggressive Hybrid Passive FoF 11.13 6 SBI Equity Hybrid Fund 10.91 7 Navi Aggressive Hybrid Fund 10.71 8 Kotak Aggressive Hybrid Fund 10.63 9 Tata Retirement Savings Fund - Moderate Plan 10.27 10 HSBC Aggressive Hybrid Fund 10.17 Source: Value Research. Data as of 4th July 2026.

While the rankings change across investment horizons, a few schemes continue to feature repeatedly, suggesting that their performance has extended beyond short-term market movements.