Aggressive hybrid funds: Only 2 delivered over 8% returns in 1 year as 22 funds lost money. How did your fund perform?

Only two aggressive hybrid mutual funds delivered returns above 8% over one year, while 22 of the 29 funds with reported returns in the latest list posted losses. Bank of India Aggressive Hybrid Fund topped the category with a 12.1% return, followed by Navi Aggressive Hybrid Fund at 8.42%, according to Value Research.
The data also shows that funds with negative returns accounted for about ₹2.33 lakh crore in assets, or roughly 91% of the assets of the funds with reported one-year returns in the list. This includes some of the category’s largest schemes, highlighting that a fund’s size does not necessarily translate into positive short-term performance.
Aggressive hybrid funds combine equity and debt investments, but their equity exposure means investors can still lose money when markets weaken. The latest figures show a wide gap between the category’s top performers and its weakest schemes.
Bank of India Aggressive Hybrid Fund delivered a 12.1% one-year return, while Navi Aggressive Hybrid Fund returned 8.42%. The remaining five funds with positive returns delivered between 0.05% and 3.83%.
Aggressive hybrid fund
1-year return
|Bank of India Aggressive Hybrid Fund
|12.10%
|Navi Aggressive Hybrid Fund
|8.42%
|Quant Aggressive Hybrid Fund
|3.83%
|Bandhan Aggressive Hybrid Fund
|3.08%
|HSBC Aggressive Hybrid Fund
|1.63%
|Mirae Asset Aggressive Hybrid Fund
|0.80%
|Union Aggressive Hybrid Fund
|0.05%
|Source: Value Research. Data as of 19 October 2026. Direct-plan returns.
At the other end, HDFC Aggressive Hybrid Fund recorded the steepest loss at 6.87%, followed by Invesco India Aggressive Hybrid Fund at 6.59%. Mahindra Manulife Aggressive Hybrid Fund and Franklin India Aggressive Hybrid Fund lost 5.46% and 5.44%, respectively.
The gap between Bank of India Aggressive Hybrid Fund and HDFC Aggressive Hybrid Fund was nearly 19 percentage points over one year. However, this comparison reflects only a single period and does not establish which scheme is likely to perform better over the long term.
The pressure was not limited to smaller schemes. SBI Aggressive Hybrid Fund, the largest fund in the list with net assets of ₹86,163 crore, returned -0.18% over one year. ICICI Prudential Aggressive Hybrid Fund, with ₹50,706 crore in assets, lost 2.83%.
HDFC Aggressive Hybrid Fund, which had the category’s weakest one-year return, held ₹21,161 crore in net assets. These figures show why investors should examine returns alongside assets under management (AUM), rather than assuming that a large fund will necessarily perform better.
Fund
Net assets
1-year return
|SBI Aggressive Hybrid Fund
|₹86,163 crore
|-0.18%
|ICICI Prudential Aggressive Hybrid Fund
|₹50,706 crore
|-2.83%
|HDFC Aggressive Hybrid Fund
|₹21,161 crore
|-6.87%
|DSP Aggressive Hybrid Fund
|₹11,312 crore
|-4.96%
|Canara Robeco Aggressive Hybrid Fund
|₹10,831 crore
|-1.23%
|Kotak Aggressive Hybrid Fund
|₹9,040 crore
|-0.60%
|Sundaram Aggressive Hybrid Fund
|₹8,793 crore
|-5.37%
|Source: Value Research. Data as of 19 October 2026. Returns for direct plans.
Aggressive hybrid funds invest 65-80% of their assets in equity and equity-related instruments, with the remaining 20-35% allocated to debt and money-market instruments. This allocation can offer some diversification, but the debt component does not eliminate the risk of losses from the equity portfolio.
Investors should compare a fund’s performance with its benchmark and category peers over three- and five-year periods, rather than making decisions based solely on one-year returns. They should also review portfolio holdings, consistency across market cycles and whether the fund’s risk level suits their investment horizon.
A negative one-year return does not automatically justify exiting a scheme. Equally, investors should not switch to the latest top performer simply because it has delivered strong recent returns. The key is to assess whether the fund continues to meet the investor’s goals and risk tolerance, not just whether it has beaten its peers over the past year.
Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.
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