Aggressive hybrid funds: Only 2 delivered over 8% returns in 1 year as 22 funds lost money. How did your fund perform?

Only two aggressive hybrid mutual funds delivered returns above 8% over one year, while 22 of the 29 funds with reported returns in the latest list posted losses. Bank of India Aggressive Hybrid Fund topped the category with a 12.1% return, followed by Navi Aggressive Hybrid Fund at 8.42%, according to Value Research.

The data also shows that funds with negative returns accounted for about ₹2.33 lakh crore in assets, or roughly 91% of the assets of the funds with reported one-year returns in the list. This includes some of the category’s largest schemes, highlighting that a fund’s size does not necessarily translate into positive short-term performance.

Aggressive hybrid funds combine equity and debt investments, but their equity exposure means investors can still lose money when markets weaken. The latest figures show a wide gap between the category’s top performers and its weakest schemes.

Only two aggressive hybrid funds deliver over 8% returns Bank of India Aggressive Hybrid Fund delivered a 12.1% one-year return, while Navi Aggressive Hybrid Fund returned 8.42%. The remaining five funds with positive returns delivered between 0.05% and 3.83%.

Aggressive hybrid fund 1-year return Bank of India Aggressive Hybrid Fund 12.10% Navi Aggressive Hybrid Fund 8.42% Quant Aggressive Hybrid Fund 3.83% Bandhan Aggressive Hybrid Fund 3.08% HSBC Aggressive Hybrid Fund 1.63% Mirae Asset Aggressive Hybrid Fund 0.80% Union Aggressive Hybrid Fund 0.05% Source: Value Research. Data as of 19 October 2026. Direct-plan returns.

At the other end, HDFC Aggressive Hybrid Fund recorded the steepest loss at 6.87%, followed by Invesco India Aggressive Hybrid Fund at 6.59%. Mahindra Manulife Aggressive Hybrid Fund and Franklin India Aggressive Hybrid Fund lost 5.46% and 5.44%, respectively.

The gap between Bank of India Aggressive Hybrid Fund and HDFC Aggressive Hybrid Fund was nearly 19 percentage points over one year. However, this comparison reflects only a single period and does not establish which scheme is likely to perform better over the long term.

SBI, ICICI Prudential among large funds with negative 1-year returns The pressure was not limited to smaller schemes. SBI Aggressive Hybrid Fund, the largest fund in the list with net assets of ₹86,163 crore, returned -0.18% over one year. ICICI Prudential Aggressive Hybrid Fund, with ₹50,706 crore in assets, lost 2.83%.

HDFC Aggressive Hybrid Fund, which had the category’s weakest one-year return, held ₹21,161 crore in net assets. These figures show why investors should examine returns alongside assets under management (AUM), rather than assuming that a large fund will necessarily perform better.

Fund Net assets 1-year return SBI Aggressive Hybrid Fund ₹ 86,163 crore -0.18% ICICI Prudential Aggressive Hybrid Fund ₹ 50,706 crore -2.83% HDFC Aggressive Hybrid Fund ₹ 21,161 crore -6.87% DSP Aggressive Hybrid Fund ₹ 11,312 crore -4.96% Canara Robeco Aggressive Hybrid Fund ₹ 10,831 crore -1.23% Kotak Aggressive Hybrid Fund ₹ 9,040 crore -0.60% Sundaram Aggressive Hybrid Fund ₹ 8,793 crore -5.37% Source: Value Research. Data as of 19 October 2026. Returns for direct plans.

Aggressive hybrid funds invest 65-80% of their assets in equity and equity-related instruments, with the remaining 20-35% allocated to debt and money-market instruments. This allocation can offer some diversification, but the debt component does not eliminate the risk of losses from the equity portfolio.

Investors should compare a fund’s performance with its benchmark and category peers over three- and five-year periods, rather than making decisions based solely on one-year returns. They should also review portfolio holdings, consistency across market cycles and whether the fund’s risk level suits their investment horizon.