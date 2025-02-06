Money
Selling agricultural land remains tax-free. But there is a catch
SummarySelling land? Location is everything. A few kilometres could push your property into taxable territory, making the difference between a full exemption and a significant tax bill.
Agricultural income is tax-free, and selling farmland can be, too—but only if it qualifies as rural agricultural land.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more