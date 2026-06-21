AI may change the world. That doesn’t make it a good investment

Dhirendra Kumar (Value Research)
4 min read21 Jun 2026, 07:00 AM IST
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Questions about the true value of technology versus inflated stock prices are posed, urging investors to consider their own behavior over market trends. (Pexel)
Summary
Whether AI is a bubble will be known only after the fact. For investors, the more important question is how much risk they take while waiting for the answer.

In the late 1990s, by which time I had already spent some years writing about money, almost everyone I knew was certain the internet would change the world. They were right. It did.

And being right turned out to be close to worthless as a guide to where you should put your savings.

The reason is simple. Companies tied to the internet were priced as though the entire future had already arrived—and had already been paid for.

When those stocks collapsed in 2000, the internet did not collapse with them. People used it in ever greater numbers, and the businesses that mattered kept growing.

The belief had been right. The prices had been wrong. And the gap between the two was simply too wide to bridge.

Also Read | The AI revolution worth betting on isn’t in your portfolio

Chollet's warning

I was reminded of that gap by an X post from François Chollet, who is about as far from a sceptic as you can find. Chollet built Keras, a framework used to create the kind of AI systems now dominating headlines, and he runs his own research lab in pursuit of true machine intelligence. This is a man who believes in the technology as deeply as anyone alive. Which is exactly what makes his argument worth repeating.

A thing can be a bubble, he points out, even if the technology works perfectly. Even if it has eager customers. Even if it is already making money. Even if its future demand is without limit. All a bubble requires is that a lot of people bet on something with too much enthusiasm and then, at some later moment, grow frightened and panic together.

Bubble logic

Sit with that for a second, because it overturns the usual question. A bubble is not a property of the technology at all. It is a property of the people who are buying.

We have lived through this lesson more than once. When the technology stocks of 2000 fell to earth, many Indian software firms were fundamentally sound businesses that went on to grow for two more decades. Their shares still lost most of their value and took years to recover.

Also Read | The most honest market advice right now: ‘I don’t know’

A few years later, before the crash of 2008, it was the turn of infrastructure, power and property. India genuinely needed roads, power plants and homes. The need was real. But the bubble lay in the prices—and in the fact that many of the companies sold as a way to own the boom were promotions dressed up as businesses.

History’s lesson

And ordinary investors paid for it. People who had never bought a share in their lives poured money into infrastructure funds and power IPOs at the very top, convinced that a growing India was a sure thing.

India did grow. Their money did not.

Many of those holdings never recovered, and some of the companies simply vanished. The country was right. The buyers were ruined anyway.

So the question everyone is asking now—whether artificial intelligence is a bubble—cannot be answered in advance. It depends on the future behaviour of millions of nervous strangers. Even the people building it, who understand it far better than any commentator, cannot tell you. The verdict, when it comes, will be visible only in the rear-view mirror.

The only risk

Which is why I would gently suggest that the question is not yours or mine to solve.

An investor who is sensibly diversified, who is not staking the family's future on a single story, and who is not trading on each day's headlines, does not need to know how the drama ends. If the boom continues, that investor takes part in it. If it ends in disaster, the damage is contained and survivable.

If there is a bubble anywhere in this story, it is not in the technology. It is not even in the valuations. It is in you—in the temptation to bet more than you should because everyone around you is doing well, and in the panic that will follow when the mood turns.

Also Read | Why holding, not picking, builds real wealth

That is the only part of the whole affair you control.

And happily, it is also the only part that matters.

Dhirendra Kumar is founder and chief executive officer of Value Research, an indpendent investment advisory firm

About the Author

Dhirendra Kumar (Value Research)

Dhirendra Kumar is the founder and chief executive of Value Research, India's oldest independent investment research organisation. Founded in 1992, Value Research has no affiliation with any fund house, distributor, or financial product manufacturer. This structural independence has defined Kumar's approach to investing and financial journalism for over three decades.<br><br>Kumar has written about personal finance for Indian households across leading publications for more than three decades, including for Hindustan Times and, now, Mint. His writing addresses a single enduring question: how should an ordinary Indian investor make sound decisions about their money, without being misled, overwhelmed, or sold to? The answer, as his columns consistently demonstrate, lies not in market prediction or product promotion, but in evidence, discipline, and time.<br><br>As the architect of Value Research's ratings, among the most referenced in the Indian advisory ecosystem, Kumar brings three decades of proprietary research and fund performance data to every piece he writes. Value Research's ratings and editorial opinions are not influenced by its advertising relationships. No fund house can buy a better rating or a favourable column. He serves on the advisory committees of SEBI, PFRDA, and IEPFA.

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