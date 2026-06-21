AI may change the world. That doesn’t make it a good investment

In the late 1990s, by which time I had already spent some years writing about money, almost everyone I knew was certain the internet would change the world. They were right. It did.
And being right turned out to be close to worthless as a guide to where you should put your savings.
The reason is simple. Companies tied to the internet were priced as though the entire future had already arrived—and had already been paid for.
When those stocks collapsed in 2000, the internet did not collapse with them. People used it in ever greater numbers, and the businesses that mattered kept growing.
The belief had been right. The prices had been wrong. And the gap between the two was simply too wide to bridge.