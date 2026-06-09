The AI revolution worth betting on isn’t in your portfolio

Dhirendra Kumar (Value Research)
4 min read9 Jun 2026, 01:01 PM IST
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In a world where investment news is flooded with noise, one individual found clarity through a custom-built AI tool. (Pexel)
Summary
The future of artificial intelligence is anything but settled, which is the best reason to use these tools rather than bet on them.

Every morning, before I open a single newspaper, I read a briefing that no editor commissioned and no publication will ever print: a personal investment bulletin I built myself inside an AI tool, by patiently telling it over many weeks what to watch, what to ignore and how to talk to me.

It now produces something that, for an audience of exactly one, goes deeper and proves more useful than anything the business press manages for its millions. It catches items the business press will get to later in the week, and it tells me, in two paragraphs, what the morning's filings and announcements actually mean for the portfolios I care about.

I should admit that I am not a young man given to coding for fun, and that making this tool has given me pleasure quite apart from its usefulness. And if a reader of my vintage can teach a machine to read the markets for him each morning, then I would gently suggest you might build something of your own as well.

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Beyond the hype

I begin with a hobby because it is the part of the AI story that actually touches our lives, and yet it is nearly the only part that nobody is arguing about.

The arguments are all about money, on a scale difficult to hold in the mind. Just this week, Alphabet, the parent of Google and one of the most dependable cash machines ever built, having generated some 174 billion dollars in operating cash over just the past year, announced that it would nonetheless raise 80 billion dollars of fresh equity.

Part of it is through a private placement to Berkshire Hathaway, whose holdings in Google now exceed those in Apple. Google was long synonymous with generating mountains of cash, but is now diluting its shareholders simply to keep up.

Bubble or boom?

That, depending on whom you believe, is either the surest sign of a coming golden age or the clearest symptom of a bubble.

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna has lately done the maths in public in an interview: the amounts being committed to AI data centres run into trillions, the hardware grows obsolete every few years and must be replaced, and the profit needed merely to service such spending exceeds the combined earnings of the entire industry.

But he reminds us that a similar overbuilding of fibre-optic cable in the late 1990s bankrupted the firms that laid it while enriching the Amazons and Netflixes that later ran their traffic over it. The builders lost; those who used what the builders left behind won.

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An equally confident school argues the reverse: that cheap, good-enough AI models a customer can run on his own premises will devour the expensive state-of-the-art ones from below, and that the giants now pouring in this money are building roads on which they will soon be overtaken.

I do not know which camp is right. I do not have the faintest idea, and I would bet that neither do they.

What I notice, instead, is that nobody on either side seems to be in any doubt. Both speak as though the route ahead has already been agreed.

I have spent years in this column declining to forecast markets, and I have rarely been more grateful for the habit.

Remember DeepSeek? A Chinese model nobody outside a few labs had heard of, wiped sixteen percent off Nvidia in a single session early last year, and for a week the market behaved as though the AI boom were over. The mood barely outlasted the panic that produced it.

Investor's lesson

For the ordinary saver, the man or woman with a monthly SIP and a horizon measured in decades, the lesson is not to back small AI over big AI, nor to buy into whoever is spending the most, nor to abandon our IT-services shares because somebody on a podcast has pronounced the sector doomed.

We do not know who wins, and neither do the people staking eighty billion dollars on the answer.

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The one part of this revolution I can actually hold in my hands is the use of it, and that is where I would like you to spend your energy: not on your portfolio, which should stay as dull and diversified as ever, but on the tools themselves, which cost little or nothing and improve by the week.

Start with the small problems. A tool can summarize a fund factsheet for you in a minute, translate a dense Sebi disclosure into plain language, or draft the questions you mean to ask a registered adviser.

The tools will surprise you, and learning what they can do is a small pleasure in itself.

The revolution worth having is not the one being fought over on the spreadsheets in Silicon Valley. It is the small, private and genuinely useful one you can build for yourself, at any age.

Dhirendra Kumar is founder and chief executive officer of Value Research, an independent investment advisory firm.

About the Author

Dhirendra Kumar (Value Research)

Dhirendra Kumar is the founder and chief executive of Value Research, India's oldest independent investment research organisation. Founded in 1992, Value Research has no affiliation with any fund house, distributor, or financial product manufacturer. This structural independence has defined Kumar's approach to investing and financial journalism for over three decades.<br><br>Kumar has written about personal finance for Indian households across leading publications for more than three decades, including for Hindustan Times and, now, Mint. His writing addresses a single enduring question: how should an ordinary Indian investor make sound decisions about their money, without being misled, overwhelmed, or sold to? The answer, as his columns consistently demonstrate, lies not in market prediction or product promotion, but in evidence, discipline, and time.<br><br>As the architect of Value Research's ratings, among the most referenced in the Indian advisory ecosystem, Kumar brings three decades of proprietary research and fund performance data to every piece he writes. Value Research's ratings and editorial opinions are not influenced by its advertising relationships. No fund house can buy a better rating or a favourable column. He serves on the advisory committees of SEBI, PFRDA, and IEPFA.

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