The AI revolution worth betting on isn’t in your portfolio

Every morning, before I open a single newspaper, I read a briefing that no editor commissioned and no publication will ever print: a personal investment bulletin I built myself inside an AI tool, by patiently telling it over many weeks what to watch, what to ignore and how to talk to me.
It now produces something that, for an audience of exactly one, goes deeper and proves more useful than anything the business press manages for its millions. It catches items the business press will get to later in the week, and it tells me, in two paragraphs, what the morning's filings and announcements actually mean for the portfolios I care about.
I should admit that I am not a young man given to coding for fun, and that making this tool has given me pleasure quite apart from its usefulness. And if a reader of my vintage can teach a machine to read the markets for him each morning, then I would gently suggest you might build something of your own as well.