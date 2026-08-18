AI can answer your money questions. But should you trust it with your finances?

Consider a 65-year-old investor. An advisor may assess not only their willingness to take on specific investments but also how they want to pass on their assets. A 35-year-old struggling with debt, meanwhile, may need coaching on financial behaviour rather than simply a recommendation on the most efficient way to repay that debt. Much of the advice generated by AI assumes that people behave rationally. In reality, investors can be deeply irrational, particularly during volatile markets. An AI tool cannot handhold an investor through those moments or challenge an emotionally driven decision. It also tends to respond to the user’s framing rather than consistently playing devil’s advocate.