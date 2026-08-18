AI can answer your money questions. But should you trust it with your finances?

These days, one often hears the question: “Why do I need a financial advisor when I can get everything from AI (artificial intelligence)?”
More and more people are feeding their portfolios into AI tools to decide whether to stay invested, whether to prepay a loan or invest the money, and even which mutual fund to choose.
A simple query on where to invest, run through one AI chatbot, produced a mix of sound and questionable advice. For instance, the tool suggested an asset allocation without first asking about the investor’s financial goals or risk-taking capacity. It also recommended a small equity allocation for a three- to four-year investment horizon. There was no clear rationale, meanwhile, for the specific asset management companies (AMCs) it recommended.