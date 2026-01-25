AI chatbots as your investment advisor: The risks investors aren't seeing
Avneet Kaur 8 min read 25 Jan 2026, 06:00 am IST
Summary
While AI chatbots are a great tool to learn concepts, narrow down choices or even discover options, the risk lies in treating recommendations as advice. Action-oriented money decision-making driven by AI can be risky
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
What could go wrong if an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot is asked for the “best restaurants in New Delhi"? At worst, you waste an evening. But ask the same chatbot for the “best mutual funds to invest in", and the consequences can be far more serious—your retirement, child’s education, or long-term wealth goals could take a hit.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story