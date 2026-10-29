AI for personal finance: Can you trust artificial intelligence to manage your investments? What investors must know

Artificial intelligence (AI) can help investors identify costly investments, spot idle cash and organise their financial plans. But using AI to analyse a portfolio is not the same as relying on it to make decisions about investments, taxes, insurance or long-term financial goals.

A 2026 report by 1 Finance, titled What Personalised Financial Advice Is Actually Worth, argues that financial planning extends beyond investment selection and portfolio returns. It identifies four dimensions of financial advice: correcting existing financial inefficiencies, planning for goals, helping investors make better decisions and monitoring their finances over time.

The report argues that while technology can automate parts of financial planning, human judgement remains important when decisions involve behaviour, family priorities and changing financial circumstances.

What AI can do for your personal finances The report identifies spotting high-cost funds and idle cash as tasks that software can handle effectively. These involve identifying patterns and highlighting potential inefficiencies in a person's finances.

AI tools can also help with parts of goal planning. Software can draft financial plans and assist with calculations, allowing advisers to focus on interpreting the results and helping clients follow the plan over time.

For investors, this could mean using technology to identify investments that warrant closer scrutiny, organise financial information or understand whether their current arrangements align with their stated goals.

However, identifying an inefficiency does not automatically establish the right course of action. A recommendation must be assessed in the context of the investor's wider financial position and future requirements.

Why AI cannot replace every part of financial planning The report identifies behavioural coaching as a major source of value in personalised financial advice. This involves helping investors make difficult decisions, avoid impulsive financial choices and remain committed to their long-term plans.

For instance, an investor may be tempted to buy an expensive property even when the purchase could compromise other financial goals. Another may consider stopping systematic investment plan (SIP) contributions because of pressure on monthly cash flow.

Technology may help model the consequences of such decisions, but the report argues that persuading someone to reconsider a major financial choice requires human judgement. Understanding family priorities and the reasons behind a decision can be as important as the calculations themselves.

The report also highlights continuous monitoring as a distinct part of financial advice. Financial circumstances can change because of career moves, family developments or other life events. A plan that was suitable earlier may need to be revised as these circumstances evolve.

Software can help track information and flag changes, but the report emphasises the importance of recognising developments that may not be immediately apparent from financial data.

Why investment returns alone do not tell the full story The report argues that judging financial advice solely by portfolio returns overlooks other ways in which planning can affect a household's finances.

These include reducing investment costs, addressing inefficient borrowing, identifying insurance gaps, planning tax-related transactions and ensuring that major financial goals have a clear funding plan.

For example, an investor's portfolio may perform well even as other risks remain unaddressed. Outdated nominations, inadequate insurance or a lack of liquidity for future expenses can create financial problems that do not appear in a conventional investment performance report.

According to the report, personalised financial planning should cover six areas of a household's finances: estate planning, liabilities, investments, cash flow, insurance and tax.

This wider approach is relevant when assessing what AI-based financial tools can deliver. A tool that analyses mutual fund returns may help with one part of an investor's finances without necessarily addressing the others.

How investors should approach AI-based financial tools The report suggests that technology is best suited to tasks involving pattern recognition and parts of the planning process that can be automated. It does not suggest that technology alone can replace the full role of a financial adviser.

Investors can use AI tools to organise information, identify questions about their portfolios and support preliminary financial calculations. But they should distinguish between a tool that highlights a potential issue and one that can assess the right decision for their individual circumstances.

The report also stresses the importance of measuring and explaining the value of financial advice across different areas of a household's finances, rather than relying only on investment performance.