AI has changed investing. Or has it changed investors?

Artificial Intelligence has probably become the most powerful financial assistant available to investors today. Whether you want to understand mutual funds, compare investment options, estimate your retirement corpus or review your portfolio, AI can provide detailed answers within seconds. Questions that would have taken hours of searching through articles and videos can now be explored through a simple conversation.
As someone who uses AI extensively in my own work, I see this as a positive development. Better-informed investors usually make better decisions, and AI has made financial knowledge far more accessible. It has encouraged people to ask better questions and take greater interest in their financial lives.