AI has changed investing. Or has it changed investors?

Manikaran Singal
4 min read17 Aug 2026, 10:49 AM IST
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AI has made financial analysis faster and more accessible, allowing investors to understand mutual funds, compare investments and review portfolios within seconds. (AI-generated image)
Summary
In the age of AI, what additional value does a financial adviser really bring?

Artificial Intelligence has probably become the most powerful financial assistant available to investors today. Whether you want to understand mutual funds, compare investment options, estimate your retirement corpus or review your portfolio, AI can provide detailed answers within seconds. Questions that would have taken hours of searching through articles and videos can now be explored through a simple conversation.

As someone who uses AI extensively in my own work, I see this as a positive development. Better-informed investors usually make better decisions, and AI has made financial knowledge far more accessible. It has encouraged people to ask better questions and take greater interest in their financial lives.

However, over the past few months, I have also started noticing a subtle behavioural shift.

Increasingly, prospective clients walk into my office carrying AI-generated portfolio reviews. Many conversations now begin not with, “How should I invest?” but with, “AI says this about my portfolio. Do you agree?”

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Towards the end of one such meeting, a prospective client asked me a question that has stayed with me ever since.

“If AI has already analyzed my portfolio so thoroughly, what additional value does a financial adviser really bring?”

It is a perfectly reasonable question. But the more I reflected on it, the more I realized that we may be asking the wrong question. The real question is not whether AI can analyze a portfolio. It clearly can. Nor is the question whether investors should use AI. I believe they absolutely should.

The more interesting question is this: What happens to investor behaviour when financial information, analysis and seemingly personalized guidance become available instantly and almost free?

I don't think AI has changed the principles of investing. Diversification, asset allocation, patience and discipline remain just as important today as they were before AI entered our lives. What has changed is the ease with which we respond to uncertainty.

Missing pause

A few years ago, if investors felt anxious after a market correction, there was usually a natural pause before they acted. They would wait for their next review meeting, speak to their adviser or simply give themselves time to think. That pause often helped because emotions had time to settle.

Today, that pause has almost disappeared.

The moment uncertainty appears, AI is available. A portfolio can be reviewed within minutes. If one explanation doesn't feel convincing enough, another prompt or another AI platform is only seconds away.

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There is nothing wrong with using AI to learn. The challenge begins when we start seeking repeated reassurance rather than better understanding.

I realized this when a client returned just a few weeks after we had discussed an AI-generated portfolio review. His goals hadn't changed. His income was the same. Even the markets had not moved enough to justify a different strategy. What had changed was simply his desire for another review after someone suggested trying a different prompt.

That made me realize that AI is not merely making financial analysis easier – it is making continuous analysis effortless.

Perhaps the biggest misunderstanding about AI is that because it produces quick answers, we begin to feel that every financial doubt deserves immediate analysis. It doesn't. Some situations genuinely require action. Many simply require patience.

AI has made financial answers—and much of the technical analysis behind them—almost free. But answers are not the same as decisions. Good financial decisions still require judgment, context and the discipline to stay committed to a well-considered plan.

Mental energy

There is another cost that rarely gets discussed. Every additional review, every fresh analysis and every search for one more opinion consumes time and mental energy. If we spend hours repeatedly revisiting long-term decisions that never really needed revisiting, the price is paid not in money but in attention—attention that could be better invested in improving our skills, looking after our health or spending time with the people who matter the most.

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This is why I believe AI should be viewed as an extraordinary learning partner rather than a constant source of reassurance. Use it to understand concepts, challenge your assumptions and prepare better questions before making important financial decisions. But resist the temptation to seek another review every time uncertainty appears.

Technology will continue to become smarter. But the scarce resource in investing is no longer information. Increasingly, it is judgment, attention and the discipline to stay committed to decisions that were made thoughtfully rather than emotionally.

The purpose of good financial planning was never to make us spend more time thinking about money. It was to organize our financial lives well enough that money occupied less of our attention, leaving us free to focus on the things that matter the most. Perhaps that is the greatest opportunity AI offers us—not to spend more time analyzing our finances, but to understand them well enough that we can spend more time living our lives.

Manikaran Singal is chief financial planner at Good Moneying Wealth Planners, a Sebi-registered investment adviser.

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