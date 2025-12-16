One nation, one portfolio: How AI biases could leave us all holding the same bag
Generative AI is quietly reinforcing one of our most persistent investing biases – familiarity – thanks to inherent disparities in training data. If we’re not careful, we could find ourselves with portfolios that look eerily similar, carry the same risks, and collapse in unison.
Every generation of investors believes they’ve found the ultimate shortcut—some magical tool that will do the hard thinking for them. My father’s generation swore by “tips" exchanged over landlines. Mine worshipped YouTube “experts", stock screeners, and Excel macros.