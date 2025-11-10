The confidence trap: Why AI makes us worse investors
Summary
AI-powered tools promise smarter investing—but their fluency masks a deeper risk. When confidence sounds like competence, investors fall into the same traps they thought they’d escaped.
Imagine you log into your investing app on a quiet Saturday morning. Your SIPs are compounding, and that small-cap fund you picked last year is finally showing double-digit growth. You feel smart. You feel in control.
