‘AI is real, but valuations is bubble,’ Is the rally sustainable and what happens to Indian investors if it cracks?

With Big Tech pouring in billions, Wall Street has been pricing in an AI-driven revolution over the past year. But has the AI trade run too far, too fast? While AI itself is reshaping industries, soaring stock valuations have sparked fresh bubble fears. If the rally cracks, what will be its impact and how painful will it be for Indian investors? Here's a look at it
Investing on based on AI potential is definately not a bubble, but “what may prove to be a bubble is the way certain AI-related stocks are being valued,” said Paresh N. Bhagat, MD & Chairperson of Mangal Keshav Financial Services.
Currently, the AI investment are being led by some of the world's strongest businesses - companies such as Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon and Meta. These are not speculative companies chasing the next big trend. They generate billions of dollars in annual free cash flows, have exceptionally strong balance sheets and are investing because AI is already delivering measurable improvements in productivity, software development, cloud computing and enterprise adoption. Such reasons makes the current AI cycle fundamentally different from many past technology booms.
“In 2026 alone, big tech will spend close to $725 billion on AI, up from $410 billion last year, this means less free cash flow and more interest payments. Traditional cloud providers like AWS, Azure and Google Cloud are still growing 28 to 120 percent,” point out Shashank Udupa, Founder of Vayu Capital and Finance Podcaster adding that the AI theme is inevitable and it has certainly increased workflow productivity.
“Investors must separate the AI opportunity from AI valuations. In several pockets of the market, expectations have moved far ahead of fundamentals,” asserts Bhagat
The stock prices have, in many cases, risen much faster than the earnings they are expected to generate over the next few years. And, if a company fails to meet those high expectations, its stock can fall sharply.
Addind to that, Udupa says, “Right now everything is priced on good news. One bad news in the industry can have devastiting effects and the most affected country would be South Korea.”
If a valuation-led correction emerges globally, Indian markets are unlikely to remain immune.
As per Udapa, first, the pain arrives through FIIs, not directly. We already saw over ₹2 lakh crore exit in four months and Nifty IT drop 6% on AI fears. A US unwind means sharper selling here. The cushion is our DIIs, now absorbing most of it. We have also seen AI Proxy companies in India take a big hit and almost all of them fell around 7-8%. “While the long term thesis stays, we will have multiple zones of euphoria and falls coming in”
However, Bhagat says, “history suggests that businesses backed by strong balance sheets, healthy cash flows and sustainable earnings growth tend to recover much faster than companies whose valuations are driven primarily by market narratives.”
The key takeaway is that AI should be viewed as a long-term structural transformation, not a short-term momentum trade. The technology is likely to reshape industries over the coming decade, but not every company associated with AI will create lasting shareholder value.
Hence, the investment success will depend on owning businesses with sound fundamentals, strong execution capabilities and reasonable valuations - not simply those carrying the AI label.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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