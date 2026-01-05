Are tax officials now turning to artificial intelligence to detect mistakes and uncover potential tax evasion? A recent report by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) suggests that this shift is already underway.
How AI is reshaping tax scrutiny—and why humans still matter
SummaryTax authorities are increasingly using generative AI to analyse filings, flag anomalies and automate compliance—but courts warn that human judgment remains indispensable.
Are tax officials now turning to artificial intelligence to detect mistakes and uncover potential tax evasion? A recent report by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) suggests that this shift is already underway.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More