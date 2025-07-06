AI can now access your stock holdings. But can it replace your portfolio manager?
Jash Kriplani 8 min read 06 Jul 2025, 05:24 PM IST
Summary
Use of tools like Claude AI to analyse portfolios and get buy and sell stock recommendations pose a new challenge for advisors and investment managers.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Some Indian investors are now asking artificial intelligence (AI) assistants to tell them which stocks to buy and sell—directly from inside their trading accounts. This new frontier in retail investing has been made possible by a quiet but powerful innovation: the Model Context Protocol (MCP).
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story