AI upskilling: Is an expensive certification a smart capital investment or an expensive reaction to career anxiety?

Ann Jacob
6 min read1 Jul 2026, 01:24 PM IST
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While generic AI courses face pricing pressure amid intense competition, premium university-led certifications continue to command higher fees due to limited availability of specialized faculty.
Summary
Experts point out that course certificates alone don't count for much. Market premiums and career advancement go to those who can translate coursework into functional workplace optimization.

In a job market rapidly redefining itself around automated efficiency, artificial intelligence credentials have gone from being a standout badge in a resume to an essential. As educational platforms offer certifications ranging in cost from a few hundred rupees to upwards of 10 lakh, working professionals find that they need to make smart money moves to finance these courses.

However, it’s important to understand whether this is a sound capital investment in one's career or just an expensive reaction to AI anxiety. Industry leaders and planners break down the core economics of AI upskilling through soaring enrollment trends, diverse pricing of courses, real-world returns on investment and budgeting guardrails that professionals must establish.

Upskilling boom

The AI momentum has been building aggressively since FY24.

"Over the past year, we have seen over 70% growth in terms of enrollments in AI courses," said Chaitanya Kalipatnapu, co-founder and executive director at Emeritus Institute of Management. “That's not a surprise because there's a lot of buzz around it in terms of the impact of AI on business. It has moved from just looking at this as a course consumption to capability building.”

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At upGrad, Anuj Vishwakarma, CEO of higher education programmes, has observed a massive demographic shift among applicants.

"There are a lot of people with 15 years of experience enrolling in our courses and that particular number of enrollments has almost doubled in the last year," Vishwakarma said, also pointing to a 3-4-fold jump year-on-year in advanced AI programmes.

Avnish Singhal, president of consumer business (India, Asia-Pacific and Middle East) at Emeritus, pointed out that the strongest demand is in the 10-to-25-year work experience bracket, including dedicated CXO and leadership tracks. Kalipatnapu added that the sector-spread of interest is wide.

"Earlier, it was just predominantly the interest in AI courses that was more technical. Now that has moved to be sector-agnostic," Singhal said.

Industries traditionally removed from deeptech such as healthcare and financial services are now tapping in, Kalipatnapu added.

Real-world ROI: capabilities vs certifications

For an individual self-funding a multi-lakh-rupee course, the metric is professional returns on investment. However, hiring experts said a certificate alone carries minimal weight.

"We are constantly seeing more and more resumes, more and more people coming up with some kind of AI course mentioned. If it was like one or two out of 50 last year, today it is maybe 10-12," said Ankur Agrawal, founder of hiring firm The LHR Group. "But there is very little correlation between any of these certificates and their growth. What matters is how you leverage your AI skills into your use-cases. And how you use it to work faster, solve business problems, add efficiency to your workflow, or scale up.”

When freshers are hired, it is very rare to come across someone who has not spent the last six months working with AI, Ankur clarified.

The market premiums and career advancement go exclusively to those who translate coursework into functional workplace optimization. Sharon Lijo, an AI engineer, said hands-on proof overrides stacked up AI courses in a resume.

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"What companies value is not the fact that you've taken the course or certification, but rather what you have done with it. Projects that you can show in your portfolio add a lot," Sharon noted.

Price tag of AI upskilling

While generic, broad-based courses face intense downward price pressures due to heavy competition, premium, university-led certifications come with a significant premium due to the limited availability of specialized faculty.

Singhal expects university-led courses to maintain higher, premium pricing over the next one to two years. Vishwakarma of upGrad noted that "prices would only be increasing in the range of around 10 to 15% per annum, but not beyond that."

Lijo pointed out that there are alternative payment pathways such as monthly subscription models priced at about 1,000 a month, allowing learners to access a collection of coursework as fast as they can complete it.

Nicole Fernandes, a 32-year-old communications professional from Mumbai, opted to self-fund a structured prompt engineering course costing between 15,000 and 30,000 after realizing that the casual use of free tools was insufficient.

“Instead of waiting for my employer to sponsor learning, I chose to invest in myself. A return on investment is employability. During interviews today, employers are keen to know whether candidates understand AI. Being able to demonstrate practical AI skills immediately differentiates you,” Fernandes said.

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She said that she consciously planned her finances knowing that AI would become one of the most important workplace skills and never considered it a cost.

“I looked at it as buying a skill that will continue to create value for years,” Fernandes said. “Every working professional should have a yearly learning budget."

Agrawal of The LHR Group added that companies track high-potential employees to sponsor their advanced upskilling. He noted that if an individual is flagged as a top performer, organizations are willing to take on the cost of highly specialized AI strategy courses.

Funding the upskilling with care

When corporate sponsorship is unavailable, and personal capital must be deployed, professionals must stick to strict financial discipline. Mohit Gang, CEO of financial advisory firm Moneyfront, suggests a low-cost experiment to safely manage this outgo before committing to a major financial obligation.

"A quicker way is to first do an experimental course, which won't be costlier than 5,000-10,000. Try and understand the basics, try your own hands at using various tools, and then establish whether you can pick up, and whether it is really creating some value," Gang said.

Calibrate the cost of an AI course against your earnings, he added. If the expense is up to six months of annual income, it can be considered, provided it delivers distinct utility. However, if a course requires more than a full year of your salary, the payback period becomes too delayed to justify the upfront risk.

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"Honestly, taking a loan or a credit card EMI kind of an option for these things is never a great option. You should be funded from your internal accruals as much as possible. Liquidating investments might also not be a great option," Gang said.

Education platforms often offer flexible payment plans. A low-interest or flexible instalment option spread across the programme's duration via institutional partner-lenders or a subscription can be a better option. Additionally, with certain qualifications, select banks, NBFCs and edtech NBFCs offer loans for skill development courses.

Ensure that the specific technical skill or course you choose has a long shelf-life.

"You have to be very careful that that is the skill which is a future skill for the next five years and it should not go out of context in the next six months to a year," Gang said.

About the Author

Ann Jacob

Ann Jacob is a personal finance correspondent with Mint. She writes for Mint Money, where she works to make the complex world of finance feel clear and worth paying attention to through stories that actually make sense to her readers. She holds a BA in English, with a triple major in mass communication, literature and journalism. As an alumna of the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai, she also holds a postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism. She has earlier worked with NDTV Profit, where she spent a year and a half decoding markets, personal finance, commodity, earnings, and everything in between. <br><br>Ann is particularly drawn to stories where life and money collide, right from decoding Gen Z’s changing spending habits and figuring out what really goes into building a good credit score, to exploring the everyday art of budgeting well. Her work leans into features and trend-driven stories that zoom into how one can earn, spend, and save well. In her stories, she aims to strip away the jargon, provide actionable insight from experts and write personal finance stories that are closest to reality.

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