AI voice cloning scams: How they trick victims and 6 ways to protect your money and privacy

If you get a call demanding immediate financial action, you should be very careful. Don’t panic, stay calm and do not share any confidential data through which digital payments can be made.

Careful check for slight robotic pauses, mistakes or unnatural speech patterns. Even if you are clear that the scamsters are trying to cheat you, you should still try to get to the bottom of the scam and report it responsibly.

If you get a call from an unknown, international or spoofed phone number, this should be taken as a clear red signal. Never interact with numbers like this or entertain calls from unknown numbers.