AI voice cloning scams: How they trick victims and 6 ways to protect your money and privacy

AI voice cloning scams are rapidly evolving and exploiting advanced technologies to copy and mimic real voices with extensive accuracy. Keep in mind that even a short audio clip from your vlogs, social media platforms or voice notes can permit scamsters to impersonate you or someone very close, thus creating immense pressure to force you to share confidential data such as ATM PINs, CVVs, OTPs or other similar sensitive information.
AI voice cloning scams are designed to replicate a person’s voice with absolute accuracy. These voices are generated by fraudsters who extract brief audio samples, sometimes just 5 to 10 seconds long, from harmless-looking public posts, video calls, voice notes or past voice recordings.
These samples are good enough to generate a voice that can easily fool near and dear ones. It can sound remarkably real and can simply be used to trick colleagues, families and friends into falling for serious financial frauds.
If you are a victim or someone from your family has suffered financial losses due to this or any similar financial fraud, you can report the same to the following authorities:
Staying aware of AI voice cloning scams is of vital importance in today’s rapidly evolving digital age. You must continue to read, build knowledge and keep yourself updated to ensure protection for family and friends.
Furthermore, if you do face financial fraud, you should file a First Information Report at your nearest police station and keep a record of the same with you for future reference. Devoted vigilance can protect you from financial crimes and psychological stress later on.
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