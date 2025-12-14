AI has taken over Wall Street. Should it take over your portfolio too?
Avneet Kaur 8 min read 14 Dec 2025, 07:01 am IST
Summary
For Indian investors, the implications of the US rally are different from those for American investors.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The extraordinary rally in US technology stocks over the past few years, especially those linked to artificial intelligence, has left investors wondering whether they are witnessing the formation of another classic market bubble.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story