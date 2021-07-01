AIFs can augment portfolios but are not very tax-efficient

Investors’ search for a buffer against economic uncertainties and muted returns from stock and bond markets over the past few years have pushed them to high-yield strategies offered by alternative investment funds (AIFs). Consequently, assets under management (AUM) of these funds have grown to more than ₹4.5 trillion as of March 2021 against ₹360 crore in December 2012, according to data available with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).