Why AIFs need regulatory innovation for next phase of growth
Summary
- The regulatory framework needs to adapt to the diversity of investment strategies offered by AIFs
Alternative investment funds (AIFs) have evolved from niche offerings to become a cornerstone of India's financial ecosystem. With a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31% over the past five years and commitments reaching ₹12.4 trillion as of September 2024, AIFs are poised to play an increasingly critical role in reshaping India's investment landscape.