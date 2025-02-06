Why AIFs need regulatory innovation for next phase of growth

Conclusion

India’s AIF sector is at a critical juncture—much like the mutual fund industry during its formative years. The regulatory and tax reforms that were introduced then helped catalyze mutual funds’ exponential growth. Today, the AIF sector requires a similar approach—one that recognizes the sector’s unique role in the economy and fosters an environment for sustainable growth. A one-size-fits-all regulatory framework for AIFs is impractical, given the sector’s diversity. A Category I fund investing in social infrastructure should not be treated the same as a high-growth private equity fund, a low-volatility credit fund, or a hedge fund. Instead, a differentiated regulatory approach tailored to each fund’s unique investment mandate will ensure India’s AIFs continue to thrive.