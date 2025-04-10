Aiming for an 800 plus credit score? It may be possible if you take THESE steps

You need to be careful about keeping credit utilisation bare minimum, maintaining a healthy credit mix and limiting credit inquiries for maintaining a high credit score

MintGenie Team
Published10 Apr 2025, 08:49 PM IST
One of the significant factors that leads to a high credit score is the payment history.
One of the significant factors that leads to a high credit score is the payment history.

Aiming for an 800 plus credit score is a good financial goal as it can elevate your profile to the level of ‘extra ordinary’ people.  With this score, you can access best interest rates on loans, premium credit card offers, and very convenient terms on loans.  Here, we give a snapshot of tips that you can take to help you achieve a high credit score.

Take these steps to achieve 800+ credit score

I. Pay all bills on time: Payment history, undoubtedly, plays a key role in your credit score. You can set up autopay and/or reminders. Remember that even one missed payment can hurt your score and bring it lower than 800.

II. Keep credit utilisation very low: Although a credit utilisation under 30 percent is healthy, keeping it under 10 percent is key to achieving a high score. If your total credit limit is 1 lakh, try to keep your balance lower than 10,000.

III. Old credit accounts: It is important to maintain old credit accounts. This is because longer history equals more trust. You can keep old cards open and active (even with small recurring charges).

IV. Maintain a mix of credit types: A healthy mix of credit types includes credit cards plus loans such as auto, student and home. This leads to a strong profile. But one should make sure to borrow money only when you need it. It is not advisable to opt for loans merely to boost your score.

V. Limit hard inquiries: Too many applications in a short time lead to hard inquiries which is a red flag for your credit score. The best practice is to space out new credit applications (such as 6 plus months apart).

VI. Monitor your credit report regularly: You can check for errors or fraud. Use free credit report services (such as offered by CRIF High Mark).

VII. Become an authorised User: If your family member has a long, positive credit history, you can ask to be added as an authorised user on their card. You stand to gain from their good history — almost immediately.

Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit. 

Checking your Credit Score is absolutely Free!
Enter Mobile Number
Enter Full Name as per PAN*

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceAiming for an 800 plus credit score? It may be possible if you take THESE steps
MoreLess
First Published:10 Apr 2025, 08:49 PM IST
Know your Credit Score for free
Get Instant Loan at Low Interest Rates
Bajaj Finserv
Loan Amount Upto
Upto 40 Lacs
Tenure
12-60 months
Rate of Interest
14% - 18%*
Processing Fee Upto
Upto 1.15% of loan amount
Axis Bank
Loan Amount Upto
Upto Rs 50 Lacs
Tenure
12-84 months
Rate of Interest
starts from 16%*
Processing Fee Upto
1.5% of loan amount
View More Offers
Calculators
EMI Calculator
Calculate your monthly installment amount for a loan based on the principal, interest rate, and tenure
Income Tax Calculator
Choose the right income tax regime & discover your tax savings
Best offers for you
Personal Loans
100% Digital, Zero Paperwork.
Credit score
Know your score for Free.

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.