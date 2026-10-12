Air India gives students flat 10% off on domestic fares: Check eligibility criteria, offer period, how to book and more

Air India has offered students a flat 10% off on domestic base fares for a limited time period, with additional baggage allowance and a complimentary date change available through Air India’s year-round student programme. Here's all you need to know… 

Jocelyn Fernandes
Published12 Oct 2026, 12:06 AM IST
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Air India has offered students a flat 10% off on domestic base fares for a limited time period, with additional baggage allowance.
Air India has offered students a flat 10% off on domestic base fares for a limited time period, with additional baggage allowance. (Air India)

Aviation giant Air India is offering students a limited-period discount on domestic fares on eligible bookings made till 20 October 2026.

The offer builds off the airline's year-round student programme, which provides up to 10% off eligible domestic and international fares, 10 kg of additional baggage allowance and one complimentary date change on eligible bookings. The airline added that these year-round benefits continue beyond the promotional period, subject to applicable terms and conditions.

Air India’s domestic and international network connects students with major education and travel hubs across North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Asia and Australia, it added.

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Who is eligible for student benefits?

For domestic travel, students must meet the following eligibility criteria:

  • Age: At least 12 years on the date of travel.
  • Course: Enrolled in a full-time course lasting at least one academic year.
  • Institution: Studying at an eligible institution recognised, aided by or affiliated with a central or state government, educational board or university, or an accredited school, college or university.
  • Students must carry valid supporting documents for verification at check-in. These may include a student identity card, an acceptance letter from their educational institution or a valid student visa, as applicable. Failure to provide the required documentation may result in a misuse recovery amount and applicable taxes being charged.

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Guaranteed savings during the travel season for students

Amid academic breaks, admissions, campus placements or internships, students can benefit from a flat 10% discount on eligible domestic base fares under the limited-period offer.

  • The offer is available on eligible one-way and round-trip bookings made until 20 October 2026, subject to applicable fare conditions.
  • How to book: Students can access the offer through airindia.com or the Air India mobile app.
  • Students booking through Air India’s website or mobile app can access further savings on eligible bookings as logged-in customers receive a 50% reduction in convenience fees.
  • Eligible domestic bookings paid for using UPI can also qualify for an additional discount of up to 1,000 per passenger using promo code UPIPROMO, subject to applicable terms and conditions.

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How to find eligible student fares:

  • Enter your origin, destination and travel dates in the booking widget.
  • Select “Student” from the “Concession Type” dropdown menu.
  • Choose from the eligible student fares displayed for your journey.
  • Review the fare conditions and complete your booking.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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