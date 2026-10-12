Air India gives students flat 10% off on domestic fares: Check eligibility criteria, offer period, how to book and more

Aviation giant Air India is offering students a limited-period discount on domestic fares on eligible bookings made till 20 October 2026.
The offer builds off the airline's year-round student programme, which provides up to 10% off eligible domestic and international fares, 10 kg of additional baggage allowance and one complimentary date change on eligible bookings. The airline added that these year-round benefits continue beyond the promotional period, subject to applicable terms and conditions.
Air India’s domestic and international network connects students with major education and travel hubs across North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Asia and Australia, it added.
For domestic travel, students must meet the following eligibility criteria:
Amid academic breaks, admissions, campus placements or internships, students can benefit from a flat 10% discount on eligible domestic base fares under the limited-period offer.
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Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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