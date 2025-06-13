Air India plane crash: LIC, Bajaj Allianz simplify norms for claim settlement process for victims

India's top insurers, including LIC and Bajaj Allianz, have announced that they have eased their claim settlement process for the victims of the Air India plane crash that shocked the world on Thursday.

Both LIC and Bajaj Allianz have said that they have relaxed the requirement of documents used to settle claims for Air India plane crash victims.

LIC's announcement for Air India plane crash victims The Life Insurance Corporation of India on Friday expressed its condolences for the victims of the plane crash as well as people on the ground who lost their lives due to it.

“LIC of India expresses deep grief over the death of on-board passengers and crew members of Air India flight Al 171 and also people on the ground who were killed due to the plane crash in Ahmedabad,” the company said in a statement on Friday.

“LIC of India is committed to supporting those affected and will expedite claim settlements to provide financial relief,” it added.

India's largest insurer said it will accept any evidence in government records of death of policyholder, or any compensation paid by appropriate authorities, as proof of death in absence of death certificates.

“LIC of India has announced many concessions to mitigate the hardships of the claimants of LIC Policies. In lieu of death certificates, any evidence in Government Records of death of the policyholder due to the plane crash or any compensation paid by Central/State Government /Airline Authorities will be accepted as proof of death,” the company said.

All efforts will be taken to ensure that the claimants are reached out and claims are settled expeditiously to the affected families, it said.

LIC urged claimnants to contact their nearest branch, division, or customer zone, or contact its call centre at 02268276827.

Bajaj Allianz relaxes claim settlement norms On Thursday, Bajaj Allianz expressed sympathy with the families of the victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash and announced a simplified claim settlement process for policyholders.

“For quicker assistance, we have setup a Simplified Claim Settlement Process for Bajaj Allianz Life Policyholders,” it said.

The insurer relaxed norms for submitting policy claims and simplified the documents that will be required. Claimnants need to submit –

Certificate / Evidence from Government Authority / Aviation Authority/Hospital Official confirming death due to the air crash.

Claim Intimation Form with Bank Details (NEFT Mandate Form attested by Bank Authorities or Cancelled Cheque or Bank Account Passbook)

Nominee / Beneficiary KYC Documents

A London-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 aircraft crashed into a medical college complex moments after taking off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday, killing 241 of the 242 people onboard.