Air India SBI credit card points conversion offer: Is the 50% bonus worth it?

Are you ready to book your Diwali vacation or New Year vacation flight tickets? Is Air India your go-to loyalty program? If yes, check out the latest bonus offer for transferring credit card reward points to the Maharaja Club.

Air India and SBI Card have come up with an offer that provides up to 50% bonus on transferring SBI credit card reward points to the Maharaja Club. In this article, we will examine the details of this offer and whether you should go for it.

What is the bonus offer? Air India SBI credit cardholders can get a 20% to 50% bonus on transferring their reward points to the Maharaja Club. Maharaja Club is the frequent flyer program (FFP) of Air India. The bonus percentage of Maharaja Points will depend on the number of reward points transferred as follows.

SBI reward points transferred Bonus Maharaja Points 5,001 – 50,000 20% 50,001 – 1,00,000 30% 1,00,001 – 2,00,000 50%

As mentioned in the table above, the minimum number of credit card reward points that can be transferred is 5,000. The maximum number of credit card reward points that can be transferred is 2,00,000. The maximum bonus Maharaja Points that can be earned is 1,00,000.

For example, if an SBI credit cardholder transfers 25,000 reward points, they will get a bonus of 5,000 (20%) Maharaja Points. Similarly, if an SBI credit cardholder transfers 1,50,000 reward points, they will get a bonus of 75,000 (50%) Maharaja Points. The offer applies to the Air India SBI Signature Credit Card and the Air India SBI Platinum Credit Card. The Maharaja Points once credited will not be reversed.

Offer details Check the offer terms and conditions below:

Offer registration is mandatory: The offer is open from 23rd September to 31st October 2025. The SBI cardholder must register for the offer mandatorily. Any points transferred during the offer period, but before registration, will not be eligible for the bonus Maharaja Points. The registration can be done on the Air India website, on the offer page, by entering the Maharaja Club ID, mobile number, and first and last name.

Bonus offer applies only to the first transfer transaction: The bonus offer applies only to the first transfer transaction done with a minimum of 5,000 or more credit card reward points after the offer registration. Any subsequent point transfers will not be eligible for bonus Maharaja Points.

For example, a credit cardholder transfers 25,000 credit card reward points in the first transaction and 75,000 credit card reward points in the second transaction. Both transactions are done within the bonus offer period. However, the credit cardholder will earn bonus Maharaja Points only for the first transaction of 25,000 credit card reward points.

Timeline for credit of bonus Maharaja Points: The bonus Maharaja Points will be credited to the SBI credit cardholder’s Maharaja account within 60 days after the offer ends. It means that the bonus Maharaja Points will be credited by 30th December 2025.

How many credit card reward points should be transferred? If you are unsure of how many Maharaja Points you need for your booking, check the ‘Points Calculator’ on the Air India website. You need to enter details such as the cabin class, tier level, and the from and to destinations.

For example, suppose you want to travel from Mumbai to Delhi at the end of October. Some of the Air India flights are priced between Rs. 6,000 to Rs. 7,000 (as of October beginning). The Maharaja Points requirement for these flights is 5,000 to 7,500 when booked in advance (value fare). If you book closer to the travel date (prime fare), the Maharaja Points requirement is 9,500.

Once you determine the Maharaja Points requirement, check the existing Maharaja Points balance in your Maharaja Club Account. Based on the points required for the booking and the existing points balance in your Maharaja Club account, calculate the number of points you need to transfer from your Air India SBI Credit Card. The reward points from the Air India SBI Credit Card can be transferred to Club Maharaja at a 1:1 ratio.

Should you go for this offer? The offer provides a good opportunity to earn up to a 50% bonus Maharaja Points. If you are about to book an Air India flight or do it in the near future with Maharaja Points, it makes sense to take advantage of the offer. You can earn up to 1,00,000 bonus Maharaja Points with this offer. You should not transfer credit card reward points without a plan to use them, just because a bonus offer is there.

Apart from domestic flights, you can use the Maharaja Points for Air India international flights. You can use Maharaja Points for booking a Star Alliance partner flight. The Star Alliance is an alliance of 25 member airlines, with Air India being one of the members. So, if you plan to book a domestic or international Air India flight or a flight on a Star Alliance partner airline, you may consider the bonus offer for transferring SBI credit card reward points to the Maharaja Club.



