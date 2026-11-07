Air pollution in India: Does health insurance cover pollution-related illnesses? What policyholders should know

With Diwali celebrations bringing families together, health protection deserves as much attention as festive shopping and financial planning. For people living in cities that regularly experience poor air quality, respiratory illnesses such as asthma, bronchitis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and respiratory infections can be a particular concern, especially as pollution levels rise during the winter months.

While health insurance can help cover the financial burden of hospitalisation due to respiratory complications, policyholders should not assume that every pollution-related medical expense will be reimbursed.

Shrish Mahuli, Chief Business Officer at SBI General Insurance, said claims arising from respiratory conditions are assessed based on the nature of the illness, the insured person's medical history and the applicable policy provisions. Policyholders should check waiting periods, exclusions and other conditions to understand the extent of their coverage.

1. Does health insurance cover pollution-related illnesses? Generally, health insurance policies cover medically necessary hospitalisation for respiratory conditions such as asthma, bronchitis, COPD and respiratory infections, subject to policy terms and conditions.

However, coverage is primarily for eligible hospitalisation expenses and does not necessarily extend to routine outpatient treatment. Doctor consultations, inhalers, over-the-counter medicines and nebulisers used at home are generally not covered unless the policy offers outpatient department (OPD) benefits.

Vineet Gupta, Head of Product Development at ManipalCigna Health Insurance, said coverage is determined by the medical condition and the need for hospitalisation rather than whether pollution caused or aggravated the illness.

Ajay Shah, MD and CEO of Care Health Insurance, said eligible in-patient hospitalisation expenses can include room rent, ICU charges, doctors' fees, medicines, diagnostic tests, ambulance services and pre- and post-hospitalisation expenses, subject to the policy's limits.

2. Check pre-existing disease waiting periods before buying This is particularly important for individuals who already have asthma, COPD or other respiratory conditions.

If air pollution aggravates an existing condition, the claim may be treated as a claim relating to a pre-existing disease. In such cases, the policyholder must have completed the applicable waiting period for the treatment expenses to become eligible.

Gupta said most health insurance policies have a PED waiting period of 36 months, although the duration varies across products. Some insurers allow customers to reduce this period by paying an additional premium. Certain policies may also offer coverage for declared and accepted pre-existing conditions from day one.

Policyholders should disclose existing respiratory conditions, previous diagnoses and regular medication at the time of purchasing health insurance. Non-disclosure can create complications when filing claims.

3. Will ICU treatment and oxygen support be covered? Severe respiratory complications can sometimes require emergency hospitalisation, oxygen support or intensive care. Health insurance can provide financial protection against these expenses when the treatment meets the policy's conditions.

Gupta said hospitalisation involving oxygen support and ICU treatment is covered under standard health insurance policies when medically necessary. However, the hospitalisation must meet the minimum continuous hospital stay requirement specified in the policy.

Mahuli said the admissibility of such claims depends on medical necessity, the treating doctor's recommendations and the applicable policy provisions. Policyholders should also check ICU coverage, room rent limits and the sum insured to understand their financial protection.

4. Look for adequate sum insured and restoration benefits With respiratory illnesses potentially affecting multiple family members, choosing an adequate sum insured becomes important.

Shah said families living in cities with persistently poor air quality should consider policies with automatic restoration benefits. These allow the sum insured to be replenished after it is exhausted, subject to policy conditions, helping cover subsequent hospitalisations.

A super top-up policy can also increase the overall health cover at a relatively lower premium. However, consumers should check its deductible and other conditions before buying one.

5. Avoid room rent limits and disease-specific sub-limits A policy with a high sum insured may still leave policyholders with substantial out-of-pocket expenses if it has restrictive conditions. Room rent caps, ICU limits, co-payment clauses and disease-specific sub-limits can reduce the amount an insurer pays towards a hospital bill.

Shah recommends checking for policies without room rent or ICU capping and disease-wise sub-limits. Such restrictions can affect the final claim settlement and, in some cases, result in proportionate deductions.

Mahuli also advises consumers to examine ambulance cover and pre- and post-hospitalisation benefits when comparing policies.

6. Consider OPD benefits for recurring respiratory treatment Not every pollution-related health problem requires hospitalisation. Many respiratory conditions are managed through regular doctor consultations, diagnostic tests, lung-function assessments and medication.

Standard health insurance policies generally do not cover these routine expenses unless they include OPD benefits.

Gupta recommends checking whether a policy offers OPD or chronic-care add-ons that can help meet expenses such as consultations, diagnostics and inhalers. A wide cashless hospital network and e-consultation facilities can also be useful.

Shah highlighted the importance of understanding which family members are most vulnerable to respiratory illnesses.

According to Care Health Insurance's claims data, children aged 0-12 accounted for 40% of its respiratory hospitalisation claims in FY26, while senior citizens aged 60 and above accounted for 17%. Together, these age groups contributed 58% of such claims during the year.

Ultimately, consumers should look beyond the headline sum insured when buying health insurance. Waiting periods, exclusions, hospitalisation benefits, restoration features and coverage for routine medical expenses all determine how useful a policy can be when a family member needs treatment.