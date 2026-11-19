Rising air pollution could mean more than just breathing discomfort for Indian households, with respiratory illnesses contributing to a growing share of hospitalisation claims. Children and senior citizens appear particularly vulnerable, accounting for 58% of respiratory-related hospitalisation claims in FY26, according to claims data shared by Care Health Insurance.
The health insurer has issued a public health advisory as air quality deteriorates across parts of India, urging people to take preventive measures and pay closer attention to vulnerable family members.
Delhi's air quality, which had touched a seasonal peak of 428 on the air quality index (AQI), has eased but remains in the 'poor' category, according to the advisory. The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) also remains in place across Delhi-NCR, with falling temperatures and weaker winds posing a risk of further deterioration.
Care Health Insurance's claims data shows that respiratory illnesses accounted for approximately 8.2% of all hospitalisation claims in FY26. The share was highest in October 2025.
The insurer also recorded an 11% increase in respiratory hospitalisation claims in both September and October 2025, marking the steepest monthly increases during FY26.
Children aged 0–12 accounted for 40% of respiratory hospitalisation claims during the financial year, while senior citizens aged 60 and above contributed 17%.
The concentration was even higher during the peak pollution months. Children accounted for 48% of respiratory hospitalisation claims in both September and October 2025. Together, children and senior citizens represented 63% of respiratory claims in October 2025.
The findings highlight the disproportionate burden of respiratory illnesses on vulnerable age groups during periods of deteriorating air quality.
The Ministry's advisory also calls for particular attention to children, pregnant women, senior citizens, people with pre-existing medical conditions and outdoor workers.
Care Health Insurance has recommended several precautions to reduce exposure to polluted air, particularly on days when AQI levels are high.
People should check the AQI in their area daily and limit outdoor exercise when it crosses 200. Outdoor activities should be avoided particularly during early morning and late evening hours.
Those who need to step outside on days with high pollution levels should wear a well-fitting N95 mask. At home, keeping doors and windows closed during peak pollution hours and using a HEPA-filter air purifier can help reduce exposure.
Households should also take additional precautions for children, older family members and people with asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), heart disease or diabetes.
People with existing respiratory conditions should keep their inhalers and prescribed medicines handy and continue their medication as advised by their doctors.
Persistent coughing, breathlessness, wheezing, chest pain, palpitations or dizziness should not be ignored. The insurer has advised people experiencing these symptoms to seek medical attention rather than resorting to self-medication.
Reducing indoor pollution is equally important. Burning garbage, leaves or crop residue should be avoided, while exposure to smoke from incense sticks and mosquito coils should be limited.
Beyond the immediate health risks, rising respiratory illnesses can also increase the financial burden on households, particularly when treatment requires hospitalisation.
"Air pollution is a recurring public health concern in India, affecting not only respiratory and cardiovascular health but also increasing healthcare costs," said Manish Dodeja, executive director and chief business officer at Care Health Insurance.
For households, a serious illness can mean substantial treatment expenses, time away from work and additional financial pressure, he said.
The insurer has advised families to review their health insurance coverage regularly and ensure that the sum insured remains adequate as medical treatment costs rise.
Policyholders should also check whether their health insurance plans include virtual consultation services, which may help them seek initial medical guidance.
However, having health insurance does not replace preventive measures or timely medical attention. Families should understand their policy's coverage, exclusions and limits rather than assume that every pollution-related illness or treatment expense will be covered.
As air quality remains a concern during the winter months, the claims data serves as a reminder for households to protect vulnerable family members while preparing financially for unexpected medical expenses.
Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.
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