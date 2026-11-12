How to budget for clean air

For many Indian families, clean air has become a budget item, with spending on air purifiers and treatment for pollution-triggered respiratory problems.
From Srinagar in the north to Andhra Pradesh in the south, India’s air quality map as of 6 November showed unhealthy to hazardous pollution across regions well beyond the seasonal smog in the National Capital Region (NCR).
A July 2024 study published in The Lancet Planetary Health showed that air pollution is no longer just a Delhi problem, with PM2.5, fine particles that can penetrate deep into the lungs and bloodstream, posing a major health risk across large parts of India.