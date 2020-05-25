Air travel resumes: 5 things to note before booking tickets

Ever since the lockdown began, there have been multiple instances of airlines taking in bookings despite the ministry’s advice to refrain from doing so. Passengers who made bookings are now stuck with credit shells or the option to reschedule because air travel was suspended. You may think credit shells are as good as a cash refund but they comes with a host of terms and conditions. “Credit shells typically have tenure of one year, after which they expire. Also, you can’t change the sector (the city of departure and arrival) and the name of the passenger who had originally booked the ticket," said Nishant Pitti, co-founder and chief executive officer, EaseMyTrip. Reddy said accepting a credit shell is as good as donating money to the airlines. “What is the use of credit shells? There are so many conditions attached to it. Given the pandemic situation, you may not want to travel at all for a while," he added. Also note that even if you book a ticket in the future using the credit shells, you will have to pay the difference in fares. In case the fare for the new ticket is lower, you will not get any refund.