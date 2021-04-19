You need to have an Aadhaar card and active mobile number to open Airtel Payments Bank account through the Aadhaar biometric authentication process. You may also opt for a non-Aadhaar based account by visiting any of the bank branches and filling out the account opening form. This form has also been uploaded to the bank website. While onboarding you will also be asked to share your PAN details. If the same is not available, you need to submit form 60.