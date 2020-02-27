NEW DELHI : Airtel Payments Bank today announced that it has launched Aadhaar-enabled payment system (AePS) at over 250,000 banking points across India. Customers of any bank with Aadhaar-linked bank accounts can now make financial transactions at the designated banking points of Airtel Payments Bank.

Customers of Airtel Payments Bank can also do financial transactions at any AePS enabled bank. Airtel Payments Bank COO Ganesh Ananthanarayanan said AePS allows them to service customers of any bank who have an Aadhaar-enabled bank account.

"The AePS platform offers an ease of secured banking to everyone by using only their Aadhaar. AePS roll-out is one more step by Airtel Payments Bank to contribute towards the Government of India’s vision of financial inclusion," Ananthanarayanan said.

AePS allows customers to carry out financial transactions like withdrawals, balance enquiries and requesting mini-statements on a micro-ATM by using their Aadhaar number or virtual ID to access their Aadhaar-linked bank account. Transactions will be authenticated only if the customer’s Aadhaar number and fingerprint match the records.

Airtel said AePS will increase the security layer of the banking processes at Airtel Payments Bank as customers complete their banking transactions with just their Aadhaar number without revealing their bank account or debit card details to anyone.