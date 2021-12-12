Every taxpayer by now would be familiar with Form 26AS, which primarily contains TDS/TCS, tax payment data for a particular taxpayer. Over the years, Form 26AS was reformed to include more details like refund and interest on refund, high-value transactions, etc. In order to promote transparency and simplifying the tax filing process, CBDT has amended Section 285BB of the Income Tax Act, 1961, read with Rule 114-I of the Income Tax Rules, 1962. The income tax department has thus introduced the new Annual Information System (AIS), which will provide a comprehensive profile of the taxpayer.

You can access AIS at www.incometax.gov.in/. The file downloaded will be password protected with a standard password i.e., PAN in capital letters followed by date of birth in ddmmyyyy format. AIS has two parts—Part A contains general information viz., name of the taxpayer, date of birth, PAN, masked Aadhar number, mobile number, email address and address of taxpayer. Part B contains the following heads:

· TDS/TCS information: Under this tab, information related to tax deducted/collected at source is displayed. This will include the amount of taxable income, nature of income, etc.

· Statement of financial transaction (SFT) information: This tab displays financial transactions like interest from savings bank account, interest from deposits, dividend received from securities/mutual funds, etc.

· Payment of taxes: This tab will include details of taxes paid under different heads.

· Demand and refund: This tab will display refund details like nature of refund, amount of refund, etc. This tab is also expected to display details relating to demand; however, this facility has not been released yet.

· Other information: This tab will display information collected for other sources like details of annexure II of salary, interest on tax refund, etc.

The information in AIS will be used to generate a simplified Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS). TIS will display summarized information and values for taxpayers. Though AIS is now available on the income tax portal, currently Form 26AS will continue to be available on TRACES website. In case there is variation between TDS/ TCS information between Form 26AS and AIS, taxpayer should rely on the information in Form 26AS.

AIS also comes with a facility for the taxpayer to provide feedback using AIS utility on active information displayed under TDS/TCS information, SFT information or other information. AIS will display both reported value and modified value (i.e., value after considering taxpayer feedback) under each section.

The objectives of AIS are to display complete information to the taxpayer with a facility to capture online feedback, promote voluntary compliance and enable pre-filling of tax return and deter non-compliance. The information available in the AIS includes information presently available with the income tax department. There may be other transactions relating to the taxpayer which are not presently displayed and hence, taxpayers should check all related information and report complete and accurate information in the tax return.

This is a welcome step considering the compliance requirements and accuracy expected from the taxpayers. Having most of your taxable financial information at one place is helpful and ensures better coverage for tax reporting purposes. Currently, the income tax portal has the AIS available for financial year 2020-21. The due date to file tax return for financial year 2020-21 is 31 December 2021.

This digital journey by the tax department puts higher onus on the taxpayers to ensure that they review this information regularly and report the correct income/tax details in their tax returns, to avoid notices and enquiries from the tax department.

Amarpal S. Chadha is tax partner and India mobility leader, EY.

(With contributions from Navneet Golchha, senior tax professional, EY).

